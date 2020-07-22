Apartment List
11 Apartments for rent in Coolidge, AZ with washer-dryers

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Coolidge offers more freedom and flexibility to your weekends. Throwing in the laundry before work or a Saturday afternoon bike ride ... Read Guide >

1 Unit Available
496 N Main St Unit B
496 North Main Street, Coolidge, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$795
750 sqft
Great Coolidge Location at N Main St and W Lindbergh Ave, Close to Freeway, shopping, dining and entertainment.

1 Unit Available
496 N Main St Unit A
496 N Main St, Coolidge, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$795
750 sqft
Great Coolidge Location at N Main St and W Lindbergh Ave, Close to Freeway, shopping, dining and entertainment.
Results within 1 mile of Coolidge

1 Unit Available
4557 N Palo Verde Ln
4557 North Palo Verde Lane, Pinal County, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$1,095
1500 sqft
Available for rent or rent-to-own. 3 or 4 bedroom home. Large yard. All tiled home. Home located in the far east side of Casa Grande. Must have proof of employment.
Results within 5 miles of Coolidge
Verified

5 Units Available
Florence Park
401 E Stewart St, Florence, AZ
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
936 sqft
Your Home: Florence Park Apartments in Florence, AZ offers 2 and 3 bedroom apartments at a reasonable price. In-home perks include spacious floor plans with washer and dryer included, all electric appliances and is pet friendly.
Results within 10 miles of Coolidge
Verified

$
8 Units Available
Bella Vista
1564 N Morrison Ave, Casa Grande, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$900
813 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
989 sqft
An excellent location in Casa Grande, Arizona. Perks of this complex include vertical blinds, patios and balconies, nine-foot ceilings, all-electric kitchens, split floor plans and more.

1 Unit Available
23764 N. Desert Agave Street
23764 Desert Agave Street, Florence, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$1,295
1575 sqft
Magic Ranch - Cute 4-bedroom, 2.5 bath home in Magic Ranch. Home has comfortable family, large eat-in kitchen, pantry and half bath downstairs. Upstairs enjoys master suite, 3 additional bedrooms, hall bath and laundry closet.

1 Unit Available
23841 N Mirage Ave
23841 Mirage Avenue, Florence, AZ
5 Bedrooms
$1,495
2221 sqft
Hard to find large 5 bedrooms and 3-bathroom home for rent in Florence, AZ. 2 story home with large amounts of space. Fabulous kitchen with plenty of cabinet space, walk-in pantry, tile, bar seating off L shaped island close to dining area.

1 Unit Available
416 E FIESTA DEL SOL --
416 Fiesta Del Sol, Florence, AZ
1 Bedroom
$800
2 sqft
Great year round rental in an active 55+ community with clubhouse, private pool, laundry facility, and much more! This park model is furnished, has 2 storage sheds and a full size washer and dryer, water softener, and covered parking.

1 Unit Available
1644 N HUBBARD Street
1644 North Hubbard Street, Casa Grande, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1677 sqft
BRAND NEW DR HORTON HOME. Amazing location! 3 bedroom 2 bath upgraded interior with granite countertops. Brand new washer & Dryer, appliances and blinds. SMART HOME with all new technology and Alarm system.

1 Unit Available
177 W TWIN PEAKS Parkway
177 West Twin Peaks Parkway, San Tan Valley, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$3,300
1416 sqft
90 DAY MIN Golfer's Paradise! New to the market. FURNISHED RENTAL. Golf views from patio of this contemporary 2 bedroom/2 bath beautiful home. All brand new furnishings throughout the home. Super single story design with 2 car garage.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with washer-dryers in Coolidge, AZ

There are a few things to keep in mind while looking for apartments with a washer and dryer in Coolidge. Ask how old the appliances are before you sign. A washer and dryer over 10-years-old may need to be serviced regularly or have an expired warranty. You should also ask the property management who services the washer and dryer. Some leases stipulate that the landlord will pay for repairs to an essential appliance like oven or refrigerator, but require the tenant to service the washer and dryer.

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Coolidge can go quickly, so come prepared with your bank statements, pay stubs, identification, and letters of recommendation to sign your new lease.

