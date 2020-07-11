14 Apartments for rent in Fountain Hills, AZ with move-in specials

Apartment List
Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Fountain Hills apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specia... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 11 at 12:29am
16 Units Available
Park Place at Fountain Hills
16725 E Avenue of the Fountains, Fountain Hills, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,105
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1096 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,965
1347 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom suites with high-end finishes and lots of sunlight. Great location on the lake with fountain and mountain views. Community features multiple pools, a fitness center and parking.
Results within 5 miles of Fountain Hills
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 11 at 12:06am
$
37 Units Available
Centerra
11100 N 115th St, Scottsdale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,125
668 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
852 sqft
Nicely crafted apartments with chef kitchens and fireplaces. Lots of community offerings, including a pool and dog park. Close to Ancala Village Shopping Center, Ancala Country Club and Cholla Park.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 11 at 12:01am
$
27 Units Available
Sky Ancala
11545 N Frank Lloyd Wright Blvd, Scottsdale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,149
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,315
905 sqft
Imagine living the lifestyle your dreams are made of. Welcome to Broadstone Ancala apartments located in North Scottsdale, and picture yourself stepping in luxurious contemporary interiors, perfected with custom touches.
Results within 10 miles of Fountain Hills
Verified

1 of 54

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
182 Units Available
Airpark
Vitri Apartments
15125 North Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale, AZ
Studio
$1,464
537 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,770
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,754
1411 sqft
Vitri will set a new standard of apartment living, seamlessly combining design, modern-day conveniences and an elevated level of service. Vitri is now open! CHOOSE THE TYPE OF LEASING EXPERIENCE THAT WORKS BEST FOR YOU! 1. Self-Guided Tours 2.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
$
65 Units Available
Airpark
The District at Scottsdale
15446 North Greenway Hayden Loop, Scottsdale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,315
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,965
1271 sqft
Elegant apartment living is here at The District at Scottsdale in Scottsdale, AZ. Find your own slice of paradise at our pet-friendly penthouse, one-, or two-bedroom apartments.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 11 at 12:06am
$
29 Units Available
San Milan by Mark-Taylor
6975 E Princess Dr, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,364
903 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
1171 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1456 sqft
Great location, close to WestWorld of Scottsdale and TPC Scottsdale. Residents enjoy units with dual-pane insulated windows, plush carpeting, and distressed plank flooring. Community has pool, pool with wet bar, and business center.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
25 Units Available
Avion on Legacy
7340 E Legacy Blvd, Scottsdale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,290
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,465
1034 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,920
1345 sqft
Various sized apartments with top-quality amenities, including quartz counters, hardwood floors and in-unit laundry. Complex contains pool with splendid mountain views, gym, game room and business center.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
$
13 Units Available
Springs at Alta Mesa Apartment Homes
1865 N Higley Rd, Mesa, AZ
Studio
$1,305
943 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,300
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,315
1024 sqft
Apartment homes with gas fireplaces, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Featuring a state-of-the-art gym, a pool, and a barbecue picnic area. Nearby freeways for easy, while golf courses, restaurants, and shopping are minutes away.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
40 Units Available
Kota North Scottsdale
16356 N Thompson Peak Pkwy, Scottsdale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,337
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,509
1058 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,377
1374 sqft
Situated in the heart of North Scottsdale, this community offers outstanding access to shops and dining. Units include updated kitchens, nine-foot ceilings, private terraces, walk-in closets, and ample natural light.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
23 Units Available
San Carlos
9494 E Redfield Rd, Scottsdale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,210
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,405
1048 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,960
1371 sqft
San Carlos apartments sit in the Scottsdale Horizon community. Just minutes from downtown Phoenix and nearby business centers, units feature bathtubs, extra storage, microwaves, refrigerators, and fireplaces. The community is pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
21 Units Available
DC Ranch
Desert Parks Vista
9393 E Palo Brea Bend, Scottsdale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,199
892 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,539
1192 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,286
1452 sqft
Sleek apartments with spacious floor plans and extra storage. Community amenities include a pool, clubhouse, and gym. Near the Pima Freeway. Beside TPC Scottsdale Champions Course.
Verified

1 of 57

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
13 Units Available
Airpark
Broadstone Scottsdale Quarter
15345 N Scottsdale Rd, Scottsdale, AZ
Studio
$1,260
580 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,575
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,215
1173 sqft
Sophisticated studios, one- and two-bedroom apartments in a green and friendly community. Complex has a gym, pool, clubhouse and wine room for mingling with the neighbors.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
14 Units Available
Scottsdale Horizon Apartment Homes
9259 E Raintree Dr, Scottsdale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,157
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,292
1006 sqft
Within easy reach of Highway 101. Also close to McDowell Mountain Regional Park. Pet-friendly apartments situated in lush grounds with mature landscaping. Multiple on-site amenities, including a coffee bar, fitness center and heated swimming pool.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 11 at 12:11am
22 Units Available
The Regents at Scottsdale by Mark-Taylor
15555 N Frank Lloyd Wright Blvd, Scottsdale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,124
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1188 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,760
1411 sqft
Excellent location close to Scottsdale Sports Complex, Scottsdale Airport, and golf at Sanctuary and TPC. Apartments feature track lighting, breakfast bar, and walk-in closets. Community includes fitness center, business center, and weekly yoga class.
City Guide for Fountain Hills, AZ

Fountain Hills is named after the fountain in the center of town that shoots water more than 500 feet into the air every hour. Once upon a time it held the world record for the tallest fountain.

Fountain Hills is a small town of just over 22,000 residents. This beautiful Arizona community is family friendly with great schools and a welcoming environment. If you are looking for a cool area in a hot state, this is a great choice. There is plenty to do in this town and the town helps by putting on several festivals during the year. If you have ever wanted to live in a place where you get to know your neighbors, now is the time and Fountain Hills is the place. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with move-in special in Fountain Hills, AZ

Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Fountain Hills apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free month’s rent may only apply to specific apartment floors or basic amenities instead of the apartment you really want.

Other move-in specials might include a lowered or no security deposit option. Keep in mind the lack of security deposit means you are responsible for damage when moving out.

No application fees are also popular move-in specials, which will immediately put more money back in your pocket.

Fountain Hills apartments are more likely to offer move-in specials during an off-season like winter when fewer people are moving. You may be able to negotiate your own special like free parking for a year in the paid garage.

