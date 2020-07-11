14 Apartments for rent in Fountain Hills, AZ with move-in specials
Fountain Hills is named after the fountain in the center of town that shoots water more than 500 feet into the air every hour. Once upon a time it held the world record for the tallest fountain.
Fountain Hills is a small town of just over 22,000 residents. This beautiful Arizona community is family friendly with great schools and a welcoming environment. If you are looking for a cool area in a hot state, this is a great choice. There is plenty to do in this town and the town helps by putting on several festivals during the year. If you have ever wanted to live in a place where you get to know your neighbors, now is the time and Fountain Hills is the place. See more
Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Fountain Hills apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free month’s rent may only apply to specific apartment floors or basic amenities instead of the apartment you really want.
Other move-in specials might include a lowered or no security deposit option. Keep in mind the lack of security deposit means you are responsible for damage when moving out.
No application fees are also popular move-in specials, which will immediately put more money back in your pocket.
Fountain Hills apartments are more likely to offer move-in specials during an off-season like winter when fewer people are moving. You may be able to negotiate your own special like free parking for a year in the paid garage.