All apartments in Fountain Hills
Find more places like 9524 N FOUR PEAKS Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fountain Hills, AZ
/
9524 N FOUR PEAKS Way
Last updated July 4 2020 at 1:47 AM

9524 N FOUR PEAKS Way

9524 North Four Peaks Way · (602) 620-2396
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Fountain Hills
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Accessible Apartments
See all

Location

9524 North Four Peaks Way, Fountain Hills, AZ 85268
Firerock

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

6 Bedrooms

Unit 6 Bed · Avail. now

$7,000

6 Bed · 5 Bath · 6143 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
putting green
wine room
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
game room
on-site laundry
parking
pool
pool table
putting green
bbq/grill
hot tub
media room
wine room
Grand scale entertaining is simple in this spectacular mansion which offers breathtaking panoramic city, golf course, mountain and sunset views from the pool, spa, patios, putting green and every room. This home is available turn key including all furnishings as well as Audio Video and Steinway grand piano. Distinctive features include 9 fireplaces, gourmet kitchen with 6 burner Viking gas stove and double dishwashers. Wine room. Gourmet BBQ area with 53inch gas grill, side burners, refrigerator and double sinks. Exterior patio and gazebo both have misting. Game room with pool table, game table wet bar and 100 inch Theatre screen. Master has king sized bed, sitting area, separate laundry facility and spectacular views. Master bath has steam shower & jacuzzi tub.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9524 N FOUR PEAKS Way have any available units?
9524 N FOUR PEAKS Way has a unit available for $7,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 9524 N FOUR PEAKS Way have?
Some of 9524 N FOUR PEAKS Way's amenities include on-site laundry, putting green, and wine room. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9524 N FOUR PEAKS Way currently offering any rent specials?
9524 N FOUR PEAKS Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9524 N FOUR PEAKS Way pet-friendly?
No, 9524 N FOUR PEAKS Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fountain Hills.
Does 9524 N FOUR PEAKS Way offer parking?
Yes, 9524 N FOUR PEAKS Way offers parking.
Does 9524 N FOUR PEAKS Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9524 N FOUR PEAKS Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9524 N FOUR PEAKS Way have a pool?
Yes, 9524 N FOUR PEAKS Way has a pool.
Does 9524 N FOUR PEAKS Way have accessible units?
No, 9524 N FOUR PEAKS Way does not have accessible units.
Does 9524 N FOUR PEAKS Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9524 N FOUR PEAKS Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 9524 N FOUR PEAKS Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 9524 N FOUR PEAKS Way does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 9524 N FOUR PEAKS Way?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Park Place at Fountain Hills
16725 E Avenue of the Fountains
Fountain Hills, AZ 85268
Arrive Fountain Hills
13225 N Fountain Hills Blvd
Fountain Hills, AZ 85268

Similar Pages

Fountain Hills 1 BedroomsFountain Hills 2 Bedrooms
Fountain Hills Accessible ApartmentsFountain Hills Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Fountain Hills Apartments with Washer-DryersPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZAvondale, AZGoodyear, AZ
Casa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZSun City, AZApache Junction, AZFlorence, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZLitchfield Park, AZMaricopa, AZSan Tan Valley, AZ
Buckeye, AZCoolidge, AZSun City West, AZPayson, AZSun Lakes, AZCave Creek, AZParadise Valley, AZCarefree, AZEl Mirage, AZGold Canyon, AZ

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity