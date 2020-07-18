9524 N FOUR PEAKS Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities game room on-site laundry parking pool pool table putting green bbq/grill hot tub media room wine room

Grand scale entertaining is simple in this spectacular mansion which offers breathtaking panoramic city, golf course, mountain and sunset views from the pool, spa, patios, putting green and every room. This home is available turn key including all furnishings as well as Audio Video and Steinway grand piano. Distinctive features include 9 fireplaces, gourmet kitchen with 6 burner Viking gas stove and double dishwashers. Wine room. Gourmet BBQ area with 53inch gas grill, side burners, refrigerator and double sinks. Exterior patio and gazebo both have misting. Game room with pool table, game table wet bar and 100 inch Theatre screen. Master has king sized bed, sitting area, separate laundry facility and spectacular views. Master bath has steam shower & jacuzzi tub.