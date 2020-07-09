16820 E LA MONTANA Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher extra storage fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage

Everything you could want.This is a end unit located in the middle of the complex with your back patio overlooking the pool. This Condo is ready for you to move in and enjoy. The new carpets has just been installed and the paint is completed. Enjoy living in this 4 bedroom 2.5 bath beautiful condo. This property features a master bedroom on the main level with a jetted tub and a large glass shower. You will also find on the main level a large kitchen with tons of cabinet space, granite counters and stainless appliances. The attached 2 car garage features extra storage.The community also features a large lap swimming pool and just a short walk to the fountain.$60 Application fee. We check credit, criminal and eviction history we verify Residence and employment. Pets under 30 upon approval