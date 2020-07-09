All apartments in Fountain Hills
Last updated May 22 2020 at 10:58 PM

16820 E LA MONTANA Drive

16820 East La Montana Drive · No Longer Available
Location

16820 East La Montana Drive, Fountain Hills, AZ 85268

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
Everything you could want.This is a end unit located in the middle of the complex with your back patio overlooking the pool. This Condo is ready for you to move in and enjoy. The new carpets has just been installed and the paint is completed. Enjoy living in this 4 bedroom 2.5 bath beautiful condo. This property features a master bedroom on the main level with a jetted tub and a large glass shower. You will also find on the main level a large kitchen with tons of cabinet space, granite counters and stainless appliances. The attached 2 car garage features extra storage.The community also features a large lap swimming pool and just a short walk to the fountain.$60 Application fee. We check credit, criminal and eviction history we verify Residence and employment. Pets under 30 upon approval

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16820 E LA MONTANA Drive have any available units?
16820 E LA MONTANA Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fountain Hills, AZ.
What amenities does 16820 E LA MONTANA Drive have?
Some of 16820 E LA MONTANA Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16820 E LA MONTANA Drive currently offering any rent specials?
16820 E LA MONTANA Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16820 E LA MONTANA Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 16820 E LA MONTANA Drive is pet friendly.
Does 16820 E LA MONTANA Drive offer parking?
Yes, 16820 E LA MONTANA Drive offers parking.
Does 16820 E LA MONTANA Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16820 E LA MONTANA Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16820 E LA MONTANA Drive have a pool?
Yes, 16820 E LA MONTANA Drive has a pool.
Does 16820 E LA MONTANA Drive have accessible units?
No, 16820 E LA MONTANA Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 16820 E LA MONTANA Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16820 E LA MONTANA Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 16820 E LA MONTANA Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 16820 E LA MONTANA Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

