Last updated June 6 2020 at 5:22 AM
1 of 19
16631 E WESTBY Drive
16631 East Westby Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
16631 East Westby Drive, Fountain Hills, AZ 85268
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
2 bed, 2 bath, all appliances, lots of tile, downstairs unit, lots of storage, detached garage & community pool.
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Other.
Does 16631 E WESTBY Drive have any available units?
16631 E WESTBY Drive doesn't have any available units at this time.
Fountain Hills, AZ
.
What amenities does 16631 E WESTBY Drive have?
Some of 16631 E WESTBY Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage.
Amenities section
.
Is 16631 E WESTBY Drive currently offering any rent specials?
16631 E WESTBY Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16631 E WESTBY Drive pet-friendly?
No, 16631 E WESTBY Drive is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Fountain Hills
.
Does 16631 E WESTBY Drive offer parking?
Yes, 16631 E WESTBY Drive offers parking.
Does 16631 E WESTBY Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16631 E WESTBY Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16631 E WESTBY Drive have a pool?
Yes, 16631 E WESTBY Drive has a pool.
Does 16631 E WESTBY Drive have accessible units?
No, 16631 E WESTBY Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 16631 E WESTBY Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16631 E WESTBY Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 16631 E WESTBY Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 16631 E WESTBY Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
