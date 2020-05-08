16616 N Aspen Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking pool garage hot tub

4bd 2 ba 3300+sqft home in Fountain Hills - Beautiful 4 bedroom 2 bath home with 3 car garage, spa and pool with full service located in Fountain Hills. Spectacular scenic views located off of Golden Eagle near shopping, golf, city center and local schools. Easy access into Scottsdale via Shea Rd and east valley via the Beeline Hwy. Enormous Laundry Room, balcony off of master bedroom upstairs. Home is ready to rent furnished or unfurnished on a short term or long term basis. Price varies based on rental length and furnishings provided. Call Ken Adams today 480-779-0565 to schedule your viewing. Security Deposit is one months rent and fully refundable. Pets must be approved by owner and City of Fountain Hills rental tax is tenant responsibility.



(RLNE5683164)