Home
/
Fountain Hills, AZ
/
16616 N Aspen Dr
Last updated June 9 2020 at 9:53 AM

16616 N Aspen Dr

16616 North Aspen Drive · No Longer Available
Location

16616 North Aspen Drive, Fountain Hills, AZ 85268

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
furnished
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
4bd 2 ba 3300+sqft home in Fountain Hills - Beautiful 4 bedroom 2 bath home with 3 car garage, spa and pool with full service located in Fountain Hills. Spectacular scenic views located off of Golden Eagle near shopping, golf, city center and local schools. Easy access into Scottsdale via Shea Rd and east valley via the Beeline Hwy. Enormous Laundry Room, balcony off of master bedroom upstairs. Home is ready to rent furnished or unfurnished on a short term or long term basis. Price varies based on rental length and furnishings provided. Call Ken Adams today 480-779-0565 to schedule your viewing. Security Deposit is one months rent and fully refundable. Pets must be approved by owner and City of Fountain Hills rental tax is tenant responsibility.

(RLNE5683164)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16616 N Aspen Dr have any available units?
16616 N Aspen Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fountain Hills, AZ.
What amenities does 16616 N Aspen Dr have?
Some of 16616 N Aspen Dr's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16616 N Aspen Dr currently offering any rent specials?
16616 N Aspen Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16616 N Aspen Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 16616 N Aspen Dr is pet friendly.
Does 16616 N Aspen Dr offer parking?
Yes, 16616 N Aspen Dr offers parking.
Does 16616 N Aspen Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16616 N Aspen Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16616 N Aspen Dr have a pool?
Yes, 16616 N Aspen Dr has a pool.
Does 16616 N Aspen Dr have accessible units?
No, 16616 N Aspen Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 16616 N Aspen Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 16616 N Aspen Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 16616 N Aspen Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 16616 N Aspen Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

