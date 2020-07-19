16615 E GUNSIGHT Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities carport clubhouse parking pool

2Bed/2Bath/Carport end unit on 2nd floor with large covered balcony overlooking the pool, wash and Red Mountain views....YOU ARE HOME! Watch The Fountain while prepping meals in the galley kitchen, new SS appliances will make you smile. Large windows surround the dining room and oversized living room with cozy wood burning bee-hive fireplace, wood beams and sliding glass door to generous balcony. Ohhhh the Views! The grand master bedroom has 2 large closets, sliding door to the balcony, linen closet and private bath with single sink and oversized shower. 2nd bedroom offers a view of The Fountain along with a nice sized closet. Conveniently located near the famous Fountain Hills Park, restaurants, shops, library, community center, and post office. Come enjoy this easy living!