Fountain Hills, AZ
16615 E GUNSIGHT Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

16615 E GUNSIGHT Drive

16615 East Gunsight Drive · No Longer Available
Location

16615 East Gunsight Drive, Fountain Hills, AZ 85268

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
carport
pool
clubhouse
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
clubhouse
parking
pool
2Bed/2Bath/Carport end unit on 2nd floor with large covered balcony overlooking the pool, wash and Red Mountain views....YOU ARE HOME! Watch The Fountain while prepping meals in the galley kitchen, new SS appliances will make you smile. Large windows surround the dining room and oversized living room with cozy wood burning bee-hive fireplace, wood beams and sliding glass door to generous balcony. Ohhhh the Views! The grand master bedroom has 2 large closets, sliding door to the balcony, linen closet and private bath with single sink and oversized shower. 2nd bedroom offers a view of The Fountain along with a nice sized closet. Conveniently located near the famous Fountain Hills Park, restaurants, shops, library, community center, and post office. Come enjoy this easy living!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16615 E GUNSIGHT Drive have any available units?
16615 E GUNSIGHT Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fountain Hills, AZ.
What amenities does 16615 E GUNSIGHT Drive have?
Some of 16615 E GUNSIGHT Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16615 E GUNSIGHT Drive currently offering any rent specials?
16615 E GUNSIGHT Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16615 E GUNSIGHT Drive pet-friendly?
No, 16615 E GUNSIGHT Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fountain Hills.
Does 16615 E GUNSIGHT Drive offer parking?
Yes, 16615 E GUNSIGHT Drive offers parking.
Does 16615 E GUNSIGHT Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16615 E GUNSIGHT Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16615 E GUNSIGHT Drive have a pool?
Yes, 16615 E GUNSIGHT Drive has a pool.
Does 16615 E GUNSIGHT Drive have accessible units?
No, 16615 E GUNSIGHT Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 16615 E GUNSIGHT Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16615 E GUNSIGHT Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 16615 E GUNSIGHT Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 16615 E GUNSIGHT Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
