Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:34 PM

16540 El Lago #35

16540 East El Lago Drive · (480) 837-9807
Location

16540 East El Lago Drive, Fountain Hills, AZ 85268

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 16540 El Lago #35 - 35 · Avail. now

$4,500

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 2400 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
pool
clubhouse
hot tub
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
FURNISHED Condo- RATE DISPLAYED IS FOR WINTER SEASON - **DO NOT APPLY ONLINE-CONTACT OFFICE FOR OFF SEASON AND/OR LONG-TERM RATES- Beautifully furnished lower level condo in the gated community of Villa Estates, great location with walking distance to Fountain Park, shopping & restaurants. Complex is across the street from the Library & Community Center. Spacious 2 bedrooms plus office, large master suite with king bed, queen bed in 2nd bedroom, family room with fireplace, covered patio, community pool & spa with BBQ Grills, inside washer/dryer, 2 car garage. Guest Casita with sofa sleeper & bathroom.

(RLNE4079412)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16540 El Lago #35 have any available units?
16540 El Lago #35 has a unit available for $4,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 16540 El Lago #35 have?
Some of 16540 El Lago #35's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16540 El Lago #35 currently offering any rent specials?
16540 El Lago #35 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16540 El Lago #35 pet-friendly?
No, 16540 El Lago #35 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fountain Hills.
Does 16540 El Lago #35 offer parking?
Yes, 16540 El Lago #35 offers parking.
Does 16540 El Lago #35 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 16540 El Lago #35 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 16540 El Lago #35 have a pool?
Yes, 16540 El Lago #35 has a pool.
Does 16540 El Lago #35 have accessible units?
No, 16540 El Lago #35 does not have accessible units.
Does 16540 El Lago #35 have units with dishwashers?
No, 16540 El Lago #35 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 16540 El Lago #35 have units with air conditioning?
No, 16540 El Lago #35 does not have units with air conditioning.
