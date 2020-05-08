16258 E CHIQUITA Drive

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher all utils included parking

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities coffee bar on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill internet access

Absolutely first class upper level resort-like condo w/premium custom finishes such as granite countertops, upgraded trim, stainless steel appliances, 2 beds/2 baths, one large flat screen TV & TVs in each bedroom, wireless internet, a small private balcony/deck w/table & chairs, gas BBQ, in the wonderful community of La Vida Buena. Located in the heart of Fountain Hills, it features great mountain views, an awesome community pool, plenty of parking, walking distance to great retail, coffee shop, grocery & restaurants, the Fountain lake. Full size washer/dyer in laundry room. Hi-Season at $3,200/month, Nov to Apr inclusive - all utilities included - for 2. Low season at $1,800/month, power, water/sewer, internet & cable are separate.