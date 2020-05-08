All apartments in Fountain Hills
Find more places like 16258 E CHIQUITA Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fountain Hills, AZ
/
16258 E CHIQUITA Drive
Last updated April 22 2020 at 5:20 PM

16258 E CHIQUITA Drive

16258 East Chiquita Drive · (602) 942-4200
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Fountain Hills
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Move-in Specials
See all

Location

16258 East Chiquita Drive, Fountain Hills, AZ 85268

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 10 · Avail. now

$1,800

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1229 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
all utils included
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
coffee bar
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
Absolutely first class upper level resort-like condo w/premium custom finishes such as granite countertops, upgraded trim, stainless steel appliances, 2 beds/2 baths, one large flat screen TV & TVs in each bedroom, wireless internet, a small private balcony/deck w/table & chairs, gas BBQ, in the wonderful community of La Vida Buena. Located in the heart of Fountain Hills, it features great mountain views, an awesome community pool, plenty of parking, walking distance to great retail, coffee shop, grocery & restaurants, the Fountain lake. Full size washer/dyer in laundry room. Hi-Season at $3,200/month, Nov to Apr inclusive - all utilities included - for 2. Low season at $1,800/month, power, water/sewer, internet & cable are separate.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16258 E CHIQUITA Drive have any available units?
16258 E CHIQUITA Drive has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 16258 E CHIQUITA Drive have?
Some of 16258 E CHIQUITA Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16258 E CHIQUITA Drive currently offering any rent specials?
16258 E CHIQUITA Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16258 E CHIQUITA Drive pet-friendly?
No, 16258 E CHIQUITA Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fountain Hills.
Does 16258 E CHIQUITA Drive offer parking?
Yes, 16258 E CHIQUITA Drive does offer parking.
Does 16258 E CHIQUITA Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16258 E CHIQUITA Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16258 E CHIQUITA Drive have a pool?
Yes, 16258 E CHIQUITA Drive has a pool.
Does 16258 E CHIQUITA Drive have accessible units?
No, 16258 E CHIQUITA Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 16258 E CHIQUITA Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16258 E CHIQUITA Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 16258 E CHIQUITA Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 16258 E CHIQUITA Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 16258 E CHIQUITA Drive?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Park Place at Fountain Hills
16725 E Avenue of the Fountains
Fountain Hills, AZ 85268
Arrive Fountain Hills
13225 N Fountain Hills Blvd
Fountain Hills, AZ 85268

Similar Pages

Fountain Hills 1 BedroomsFountain Hills 2 Bedrooms
Fountain Hills Apartments with Hardwood FloorsFountain Hills Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Fountain Hills Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZAvondale, AZGoodyear, AZ
Casa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZBuckeye, AZSun City, AZApache Junction, AZFlorence, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZLitchfield Park, AZPayson, AZCarefree, AZ
Sun City West, AZEl Mirage, AZParadise Valley, AZNew River, AZGold Canyon, AZCave Creek, AZCoolidge, AZSan Tan Valley, AZMaricopa, AZSun Lakes, AZ

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity