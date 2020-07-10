All apartments in Fountain Hills
Last updated June 8 2020 at 11:49 PM

15843 N ASPEN Drive

15843 North Aspen Drive · No Longer Available
Location

15843 North Aspen Drive, Fountain Hills, AZ 85268

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Move in & enjoy living inside & outside right away. Attractive, well maintained, freshly painted & polished. This custom built home sits upon an elevated corner lot. Enter the home through robust iron & glass double doors. Step in & you're greeted by dramatic living room with 18'+ cathedral ceilings, stone fireplace & hardwood floors. A huge cooks Kitchen with large island, granite counter tops & cabinets. Kitchen is open to dining area spaces w vaulted wood ceilings adding character & warmth. Main floor master bedroom has updated master bath. Also on the main floor two guest bedrooms with hardwood floors & an updated guest bath. Soaring generous vaulted bonus loft space upstairs. 3 car+ garage w storage. Lush private back & side yards w/ gazebo, heated counter current spool, RV gate.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15843 N ASPEN Drive have any available units?
15843 N ASPEN Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fountain Hills, AZ.
What amenities does 15843 N ASPEN Drive have?
Some of 15843 N ASPEN Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15843 N ASPEN Drive currently offering any rent specials?
15843 N ASPEN Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15843 N ASPEN Drive pet-friendly?
No, 15843 N ASPEN Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fountain Hills.
Does 15843 N ASPEN Drive offer parking?
Yes, 15843 N ASPEN Drive offers parking.
Does 15843 N ASPEN Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15843 N ASPEN Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15843 N ASPEN Drive have a pool?
Yes, 15843 N ASPEN Drive has a pool.
Does 15843 N ASPEN Drive have accessible units?
No, 15843 N ASPEN Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 15843 N ASPEN Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15843 N ASPEN Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 15843 N ASPEN Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 15843 N ASPEN Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

