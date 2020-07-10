15843 N ASPEN Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

Move in & enjoy living inside & outside right away. Attractive, well maintained, freshly painted & polished. This custom built home sits upon an elevated corner lot. Enter the home through robust iron & glass double doors. Step in & you're greeted by dramatic living room with 18'+ cathedral ceilings, stone fireplace & hardwood floors. A huge cooks Kitchen with large island, granite counter tops & cabinets. Kitchen is open to dining area spaces w vaulted wood ceilings adding character & warmth. Main floor master bedroom has updated master bath. Also on the main floor two guest bedrooms with hardwood floors & an updated guest bath. Soaring generous vaulted bonus loft space upstairs. 3 car+ garage w storage. Lush private back & side yards w/ gazebo, heated counter current spool, RV gate.