15740 East Tumbleweed Drive, Fountain Hills, AZ 85268
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Spectacular Family home with breathtaking views on a large lot in Fountain Hills. Split floorplan with 4 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. Enjoy the expansive mountain views from numerous areas throughout the house. Large Open Kitchen with plenty of cabinet space. Spacious living area and formal dining/living. Guest bath features steam shower. Large 3 car garage with garage cabinets. Huge lot with private backyard and sparkling pool. Pool and Landscape included in the rental amount. Quiet Fountain Hills neighborhood. This is a great home!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 15740 E TUMBLEWEED Drive have any available units?
15740 E TUMBLEWEED Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fountain Hills, AZ.
What amenities does 15740 E TUMBLEWEED Drive have?
Some of 15740 E TUMBLEWEED Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15740 E TUMBLEWEED Drive currently offering any rent specials?
15740 E TUMBLEWEED Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.