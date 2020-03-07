15740 E TUMBLEWEED Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage

Spectacular Family home with breathtaking views on a large lot in Fountain Hills. Split floorplan with 4 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. Enjoy the expansive mountain views from numerous areas throughout the house. Large Open Kitchen with plenty of cabinet space. Spacious living area and formal dining/living. Guest bath features steam shower. Large 3 car garage with garage cabinets. Huge lot with private backyard and sparkling pool. Pool and Landscape included in the rental amount. Quiet Fountain Hills neighborhood. This is a great home!