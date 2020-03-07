All apartments in Fountain Hills
Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:54 PM

14811 E MOUNTAIN MAJESTY --

14811 East Mountain Majesty · (480) 948-4711
Location

14811 East Mountain Majesty, Fountain Hills, AZ 85268
Eagle Mountain

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$4,900

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2286 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Avail 4/1 onward! April available at $4900, May $3000, June-Dec $1900 (plus utilities). Come home to this beautiful, furnished 3/2, single level, corner lot home! Well appointed with everything you need - just set down your bags and settle in. The spacious kitchen is open to the great room for easy entertaining. Watch the stars or take in the sun in the private backyard. Pool/spa/waterfall w/indoor controls, backs to lush, natural desert. Situated conveniently between Fountain Hills and Scottsdale, just minutes to the 101, shopping, dining and more. Spend your day golfing in your own backyard or enjoy the surrounding mountain views! Guard gated.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14811 E MOUNTAIN MAJESTY -- have any available units?
14811 E MOUNTAIN MAJESTY -- has a unit available for $4,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 14811 E MOUNTAIN MAJESTY -- have?
Some of 14811 E MOUNTAIN MAJESTY --'s amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14811 E MOUNTAIN MAJESTY -- currently offering any rent specials?
14811 E MOUNTAIN MAJESTY -- isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14811 E MOUNTAIN MAJESTY -- pet-friendly?
No, 14811 E MOUNTAIN MAJESTY -- is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fountain Hills.
Does 14811 E MOUNTAIN MAJESTY -- offer parking?
Yes, 14811 E MOUNTAIN MAJESTY -- does offer parking.
Does 14811 E MOUNTAIN MAJESTY -- have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14811 E MOUNTAIN MAJESTY -- does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14811 E MOUNTAIN MAJESTY -- have a pool?
Yes, 14811 E MOUNTAIN MAJESTY -- has a pool.
Does 14811 E MOUNTAIN MAJESTY -- have accessible units?
No, 14811 E MOUNTAIN MAJESTY -- does not have accessible units.
Does 14811 E MOUNTAIN MAJESTY -- have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14811 E MOUNTAIN MAJESTY -- has units with dishwashers.
Does 14811 E MOUNTAIN MAJESTY -- have units with air conditioning?
No, 14811 E MOUNTAIN MAJESTY -- does not have units with air conditioning.
