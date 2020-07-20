14810 N FOUNTAIN HILLS Boulevard

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

Beautiful Custom Home! Featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths with travertine floors through out the home. Breakfast bar and eat-in kitchenopens up to a large family room with a cozy fireplace. Great for entertaining. Spacious master with rain shower and separate jetted tub &large master closet. The Resort Style backyard is exactly what you want living in Arizona. Large pool and spa with waterfall connecting thetwo. Oversized 3 car garage with 12 foot ceilings. RV parking on side of home with separate enclosed storage area. Put this home on yourradar, it is worth taking a look at!!!