14810 N FOUNTAIN HILLS Boulevard
Last updated April 12 2019 at 5:53 AM

14810 N FOUNTAIN HILLS Boulevard

14810 North Fountain Hills Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

14810 North Fountain Hills Boulevard, Fountain Hills, AZ 85268

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Beautiful Custom Home! Featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths with travertine floors through out the home. Breakfast bar and eat-in kitchenopens up to a large family room with a cozy fireplace. Great for entertaining. Spacious master with rain shower and separate jetted tub &large master closet. The Resort Style backyard is exactly what you want living in Arizona. Large pool and spa with waterfall connecting thetwo. Oversized 3 car garage with 12 foot ceilings. RV parking on side of home with separate enclosed storage area. Put this home on yourradar, it is worth taking a look at!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

