Home
/
Fountain Hills, AZ
/
14251 N BOXWOOD Lane
Last updated August 29 2019 at 2:54 AM

14251 N BOXWOOD Lane

14251 N Boxwood Ln · No Longer Available
Location

14251 N Boxwood Ln, Fountain Hills, AZ 85268

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
extra storage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
This 2nd floor unit boasts privacy and great views of Red Rock, the famous Fountain and McDowell Mountains!!! A great opportunity to live in beautiful Fountain Hills for a great price! Whether you are looking for a seasonal getaway or an affordable home, this unit is a must see. Open living space off of the kitchen also leads to your south facing balcony to enjoy the views! Overlooks an open, park-like area surrounding the community pool and an attached covered garage space has additional storage. Shared laundry at the bottom of your stairs as well.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14251 N BOXWOOD Lane have any available units?
14251 N BOXWOOD Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fountain Hills, AZ.
What amenities does 14251 N BOXWOOD Lane have?
Some of 14251 N BOXWOOD Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14251 N BOXWOOD Lane currently offering any rent specials?
14251 N BOXWOOD Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14251 N BOXWOOD Lane pet-friendly?
No, 14251 N BOXWOOD Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fountain Hills.
Does 14251 N BOXWOOD Lane offer parking?
Yes, 14251 N BOXWOOD Lane offers parking.
Does 14251 N BOXWOOD Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14251 N BOXWOOD Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14251 N BOXWOOD Lane have a pool?
Yes, 14251 N BOXWOOD Lane has a pool.
Does 14251 N BOXWOOD Lane have accessible units?
No, 14251 N BOXWOOD Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 14251 N BOXWOOD Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14251 N BOXWOOD Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 14251 N BOXWOOD Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 14251 N BOXWOOD Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
