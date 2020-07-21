14251 N BOXWOOD Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage

This 2nd floor unit boasts privacy and great views of Red Rock, the famous Fountain and McDowell Mountains!!! A great opportunity to live in beautiful Fountain Hills for a great price! Whether you are looking for a seasonal getaway or an affordable home, this unit is a must see. Open living space off of the kitchen also leads to your south facing balcony to enjoy the views! Overlooks an open, park-like area surrounding the community pool and an attached covered garage space has additional storage. Shared laundry at the bottom of your stairs as well.