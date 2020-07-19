14208 Bursage Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry dogs allowed garage gym oven

Unit Amenities in unit laundry oven Property Amenities gym dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Looking for your own little paradise with a view to call home? This turn-key rental, adjacent to the Sunridge Canyon Golf Club and the breathtaking McDowell Mountains, is ready for you! Begin your morning with a cup of your favorite tea and relax outside in your own private oasis just steps from your back door. The backyard boasts views of greenery lining the walls accompanied by the calming sounds of water flowing over the waterfall into your personal pond. Whip up your favorite meals with ease in your gourmet kitchen with dual ovens! The unique layout provides open concept with the cozy feel of having some separation when needed. Take your pick on a master suite because this home comes with two! Save, money and time, by utilizing the fully finished 3rd garage as a personal gym or studio. This home is sure to go fast, call today to schedule your tour!