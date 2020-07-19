All apartments in Fountain Hills
Fountain Hills, AZ
14208 Bursage Dr
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

14208 Bursage Dr

14208 North Bursage Drive · No Longer Available
Location

14208 North Bursage Drive, Fountain Hills, AZ 85268
Sunridge Canyon

Amenities

in unit laundry
dogs allowed
garage
gym
oven
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
oven
Property Amenities
gym
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Looking for your own little paradise with a view to call home? This turn-key rental, adjacent to the Sunridge Canyon Golf Club and the breathtaking McDowell Mountains, is ready for you! Begin your morning with a cup of your favorite tea and relax outside in your own private oasis just steps from your back door. The backyard boasts views of greenery lining the walls accompanied by the calming sounds of water flowing over the waterfall into your personal pond. Whip up your favorite meals with ease in your gourmet kitchen with dual ovens! The unique layout provides open concept with the cozy feel of having some separation when needed. Take your pick on a master suite because this home comes with two! Save, money and time, by utilizing the fully finished 3rd garage as a personal gym or studio. This home is sure to go fast, call today to schedule your tour!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14208 Bursage Dr have any available units?
14208 Bursage Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fountain Hills, AZ.
What amenities does 14208 Bursage Dr have?
Some of 14208 Bursage Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, dogs allowed, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14208 Bursage Dr currently offering any rent specials?
14208 Bursage Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14208 Bursage Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 14208 Bursage Dr is pet friendly.
Does 14208 Bursage Dr offer parking?
Yes, 14208 Bursage Dr offers parking.
Does 14208 Bursage Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14208 Bursage Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14208 Bursage Dr have a pool?
No, 14208 Bursage Dr does not have a pool.
Does 14208 Bursage Dr have accessible units?
No, 14208 Bursage Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 14208 Bursage Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 14208 Bursage Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14208 Bursage Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 14208 Bursage Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
