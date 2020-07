Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage pool fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage

FURNISHED RENTAL Welcome to Cornerstone Villas! You will love this Quaint Community of 18 Territorial-Style Townhomes located in close proximity to the Heart of Fountain Hills! This is one of the coveted End Units with 3 Bedrooms / 2.5 Baths, Community Pool & attached 2 Car Garage. Effective 5/20/2020 & Lease must end 11/30/2020 - No Pets