All apartments in Fountain Hills
Find more places like 13600 Fountain Hills Blvd. #902.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fountain Hills, AZ
/
13600 Fountain Hills Blvd. #902
Last updated November 19 2019 at 11:14 AM

13600 Fountain Hills Blvd. #902

13600 North Fountain Hills Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fountain Hills
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Move-in Specials
See all

Location

13600 North Fountain Hills Boulevard, Fountain Hills, AZ 85268

Amenities

garage
pool
hot tub
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Condo-RATE DISPLAYED IS FOR WINTER SEASON - **DO NOT APPLY ONLINE-CONTACT OFFICE FOR OFF SEASON AND/OR LONG-TERM RATES-Beautiful split level condo in gated community walking distance to Safeway shopping plaza & restaurants, short drive to Fountain Park & downtown. Living room, kitchen, powder room and master(king) with master bath with 2 car garage on ground level. Downstairs there are 2 bedrooms(king & queen), bath, and family room. Community pool/spa, BBQ area with outdoor fireplace. (NOT AVAILABLE 11/1/19- 4/30/20)

(RLNE3282864)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13600 Fountain Hills Blvd. #902 have any available units?
13600 Fountain Hills Blvd. #902 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fountain Hills, AZ.
What amenities does 13600 Fountain Hills Blvd. #902 have?
Some of 13600 Fountain Hills Blvd. #902's amenities include garage, pool, and hot tub. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13600 Fountain Hills Blvd. #902 currently offering any rent specials?
13600 Fountain Hills Blvd. #902 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13600 Fountain Hills Blvd. #902 pet-friendly?
No, 13600 Fountain Hills Blvd. #902 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fountain Hills.
Does 13600 Fountain Hills Blvd. #902 offer parking?
Yes, 13600 Fountain Hills Blvd. #902 offers parking.
Does 13600 Fountain Hills Blvd. #902 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13600 Fountain Hills Blvd. #902 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13600 Fountain Hills Blvd. #902 have a pool?
Yes, 13600 Fountain Hills Blvd. #902 has a pool.
Does 13600 Fountain Hills Blvd. #902 have accessible units?
No, 13600 Fountain Hills Blvd. #902 does not have accessible units.
Does 13600 Fountain Hills Blvd. #902 have units with dishwashers?
No, 13600 Fountain Hills Blvd. #902 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13600 Fountain Hills Blvd. #902 have units with air conditioning?
No, 13600 Fountain Hills Blvd. #902 does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Park Place at Fountain Hills
16725 E Avenue of the Fountains
Fountain Hills, AZ 85268
Arrive Fountain Hills
13225 N Fountain Hills Blvd
Fountain Hills, AZ 85268

Similar Pages

Fountain Hills 1 BedroomsFountain Hills 2 Bedrooms
Fountain Hills Apartments with Hardwood FloorsFountain Hills Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Fountain Hills Pet Friendly PlacesPinal County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZAvondale, AZGoodyear, AZ
Casa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZBuckeye, AZSun City, AZApache Junction, AZFlorence, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZLitchfield Park, AZPayson, AZCarefree, AZ
Sun City West, AZEl Mirage, AZParadise Valley, AZNew River, AZGold Canyon, AZCave Creek, AZCoolidge, AZSan Tan Valley, AZMaricopa, AZSun Lakes, AZ

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College