Last updated July 7 2020 at 12:21 PM

13423 N VISTA DEL LAGO Drive

13423 North Vista Del Lago · (480) 272-2581
Location

13423 North Vista Del Lago, Fountain Hills, AZ 85268
Diamante Del Lago

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$4,800

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1775 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
Great Location! This beautiful 3 bed/2.5 bath home is fully furnished and is walking distance to the Fountain Lake, downtown shops & restaurants, groceries, medical and more!! This home offers a spacious open floor plan with many upgrades... granite counters, composite granite sinks, newer appliances, vaulted ceilings, travertine floors, formal living as well as large family room off kitchen. Upstairs has a loft, master bedroom w/walk-in closet, 2 additional good sized bedrooms. Private backyard patio faces natural desert landscape with lots of hiking and biking trails accessed right from your backyard! Quiet community pool w/views of fountain. Rent Peak season Oct - April for $4,800 which includes utilities, or off season or yearly for $2,100. Can be rented furnished or unfurnished.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13423 N VISTA DEL LAGO Drive have any available units?
13423 N VISTA DEL LAGO Drive has a unit available for $4,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 13423 N VISTA DEL LAGO Drive have?
Some of 13423 N VISTA DEL LAGO Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13423 N VISTA DEL LAGO Drive currently offering any rent specials?
13423 N VISTA DEL LAGO Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13423 N VISTA DEL LAGO Drive pet-friendly?
No, 13423 N VISTA DEL LAGO Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fountain Hills.
Does 13423 N VISTA DEL LAGO Drive offer parking?
Yes, 13423 N VISTA DEL LAGO Drive offers parking.
Does 13423 N VISTA DEL LAGO Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13423 N VISTA DEL LAGO Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13423 N VISTA DEL LAGO Drive have a pool?
Yes, 13423 N VISTA DEL LAGO Drive has a pool.
Does 13423 N VISTA DEL LAGO Drive have accessible units?
No, 13423 N VISTA DEL LAGO Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 13423 N VISTA DEL LAGO Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13423 N VISTA DEL LAGO Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 13423 N VISTA DEL LAGO Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 13423 N VISTA DEL LAGO Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
