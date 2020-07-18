13423 N VISTA DEL LAGO Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill

Great Location! This beautiful 3 bed/2.5 bath home is fully furnished and is walking distance to the Fountain Lake, downtown shops & restaurants, groceries, medical and more!! This home offers a spacious open floor plan with many upgrades... granite counters, composite granite sinks, newer appliances, vaulted ceilings, travertine floors, formal living as well as large family room off kitchen. Upstairs has a loft, master bedroom w/walk-in closet, 2 additional good sized bedrooms. Private backyard patio faces natural desert landscape with lots of hiking and biking trails accessed right from your backyard! Quiet community pool w/views of fountain. Rent Peak season Oct - April for $4,800 which includes utilities, or off season or yearly for $2,100. Can be rented furnished or unfurnished.