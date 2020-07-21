All apartments in Fountain Hills
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:56 AM

13013 N PANORAMA Drive

13013 North Panorama Drive · (480) 837-5833
Location

13013 North Panorama Drive, Fountain Hills, AZ 85268

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 229 · Avail. now

$3,500

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1894 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
AVAIL NOW THRU END OF NOV Desirable Fountainhead Condo- Beautiful Views, Fantastic Location, Gated Community, this one has it ALL!2 Bedroom + Den, Great Room and Split Bedroom design w Dining Area, and spacious Living Room with Fireplace. Large Master with full bathroom, featuring walk in shower and jetted tub, large walk in closet and private access to balcony. The star of the home is the HUGE wrap- around covered patio with multiple sitting areas to enjoy the spectacular views. This is Arizona Living at is finest! 2 month minimum stay, tenant pays electricity

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13013 N PANORAMA Drive have any available units?
13013 N PANORAMA Drive has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 13013 N PANORAMA Drive have?
Some of 13013 N PANORAMA Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13013 N PANORAMA Drive currently offering any rent specials?
13013 N PANORAMA Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13013 N PANORAMA Drive pet-friendly?
No, 13013 N PANORAMA Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fountain Hills.
Does 13013 N PANORAMA Drive offer parking?
Yes, 13013 N PANORAMA Drive offers parking.
Does 13013 N PANORAMA Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13013 N PANORAMA Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13013 N PANORAMA Drive have a pool?
No, 13013 N PANORAMA Drive does not have a pool.
Does 13013 N PANORAMA Drive have accessible units?
No, 13013 N PANORAMA Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 13013 N PANORAMA Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13013 N PANORAMA Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 13013 N PANORAMA Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 13013 N PANORAMA Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
