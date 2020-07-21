13013 N PANORAMA Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking walk in closets fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking

AVAIL NOW THRU END OF NOV Desirable Fountainhead Condo- Beautiful Views, Fantastic Location, Gated Community, this one has it ALL!2 Bedroom + Den, Great Room and Split Bedroom design w Dining Area, and spacious Living Room with Fireplace. Large Master with full bathroom, featuring walk in shower and jetted tub, large walk in closet and private access to balcony. The star of the home is the HUGE wrap- around covered patio with multiple sitting areas to enjoy the spectacular views. This is Arizona Living at is finest! 2 month minimum stay, tenant pays electricity