12631 N SUMAC Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities courtyard fire pit on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill garage media room

Now is your opportunity to rent a fabulous Tuscan masterpiece with a view! If you desire majestic mountain views, indulge yourself by renting this beautifully appointed Tuscan home situated on an elevated corner view lot in the heart of Fountain Hills. This home features only the finest of finishes that make this home both warm & inviting as well as functional. Stone driveway leads to the iron entry door & grand foyer. Versailles chiseled edge travertine floors, custom cabinetry, & Italian tile work set the stage for gracious but comfortable living. Expansive honed granite island counter top provides breakfast bar seating as well a prep sink & entertaining space for the gourmet cook. The kitchen is open to a great room with a corner fireplace and travertine tiled view balcony. The formal d ining area has access to a cozy front courtyard complete with a tranquil fountain. Included are the home office/study/den with handsome built-ins, laundry room and access to the 3 car garage. Downstairs is a media room, guest bedroom and full bath, and a 5th bedroom/ bonus room with hardwood floors. The travertine tile back patio is easily accessed from both floors and provides a tranquil setting to enjoy Arizona outdoor living! The BBQ island, faux grass sitting areas and poolside gas fire pit make for a very relaxing environment.