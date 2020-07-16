All apartments in Fountain Hills
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:26 AM

12631 N SUMAC Drive

12631 North Sumac Drive · (602) 751-1721
Location

12631 North Sumac Drive, Fountain Hills, AZ 85268

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$3,750

5 Bed · 3 Bath · 3505 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
courtyard
fire pit
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
media room
Now is your opportunity to rent a fabulous Tuscan masterpiece with a view! If you desire majestic mountain views, indulge yourself by renting this beautifully appointed Tuscan home situated on an elevated corner view lot in the heart of Fountain Hills. This home features only the finest of finishes that make this home both warm & inviting as well as functional. Stone driveway leads to the iron entry door & grand foyer. Versailles chiseled edge travertine floors, custom cabinetry, & Italian tile work set the stage for gracious but comfortable living. Expansive honed granite island counter top provides breakfast bar seating as well a prep sink & entertaining space for the gourmet cook. The kitchen is open to a great room with a corner fireplace and travertine tiled view balcony. The formal d ining area has access to a cozy front courtyard complete with a tranquil fountain. Included are the home office/study/den with handsome built-ins, laundry room and access to the 3 car garage. Downstairs is a media room, guest bedroom and full bath, and a 5th bedroom/ bonus room with hardwood floors. The travertine tile back patio is easily accessed from both floors and provides a tranquil setting to enjoy Arizona outdoor living! The BBQ island, faux grass sitting areas and poolside gas fire pit make for a very relaxing environment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12631 N SUMAC Drive have any available units?
12631 N SUMAC Drive has a unit available for $3,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 12631 N SUMAC Drive have?
Some of 12631 N SUMAC Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12631 N SUMAC Drive currently offering any rent specials?
12631 N SUMAC Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12631 N SUMAC Drive pet-friendly?
No, 12631 N SUMAC Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fountain Hills.
Does 12631 N SUMAC Drive offer parking?
Yes, 12631 N SUMAC Drive offers parking.
Does 12631 N SUMAC Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12631 N SUMAC Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12631 N SUMAC Drive have a pool?
Yes, 12631 N SUMAC Drive has a pool.
Does 12631 N SUMAC Drive have accessible units?
No, 12631 N SUMAC Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 12631 N SUMAC Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12631 N SUMAC Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 12631 N SUMAC Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 12631 N SUMAC Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
