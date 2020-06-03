All apartments in Fountain Hills
12228 N GAMBEL Drive
Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:54 PM

12228 N GAMBEL Drive

12228 North Gambel Drive · (480) 837-5833
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

12228 North Gambel Drive, Fountain Hills, AZ 85268

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$3,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1759 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful vacation rental with 2 bedrooms, 1 with a king bed and 1 with a queen. The Den is set up as a TV room. The kitchen is fully stocked with all the dishes and utensils you will need. The breakfast room overlooks the backyard with fruit trees and the formal living and dining areas are comfy and ready for you to entertain. The garage is unavailable for use, but you have a driveway for 2 vehicles to use. Community pool close by that is heated by solar in the winter. Walking distance to the Worlds Greatest Fountain Park. Enjoy Arizona! Summer rates at $1,800 with tenant paying electric bills. Call for availability. $3,500 for Winter months, discount for 4 months or more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12228 N GAMBEL Drive have any available units?
12228 N GAMBEL Drive has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 12228 N GAMBEL Drive have?
Some of 12228 N GAMBEL Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12228 N GAMBEL Drive currently offering any rent specials?
12228 N GAMBEL Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12228 N GAMBEL Drive pet-friendly?
No, 12228 N GAMBEL Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fountain Hills.
Does 12228 N GAMBEL Drive offer parking?
Yes, 12228 N GAMBEL Drive does offer parking.
Does 12228 N GAMBEL Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12228 N GAMBEL Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12228 N GAMBEL Drive have a pool?
Yes, 12228 N GAMBEL Drive has a pool.
Does 12228 N GAMBEL Drive have accessible units?
No, 12228 N GAMBEL Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 12228 N GAMBEL Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12228 N GAMBEL Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 12228 N GAMBEL Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 12228 N GAMBEL Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
