12228 N GAMBEL Drive

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage

Beautiful vacation rental with 2 bedrooms, 1 with a king bed and 1 with a queen. The Den is set up as a TV room. The kitchen is fully stocked with all the dishes and utensils you will need. The breakfast room overlooks the backyard with fruit trees and the formal living and dining areas are comfy and ready for you to entertain. The garage is unavailable for use, but you have a driveway for 2 vehicles to use. Community pool close by that is heated by solar in the winter. Walking distance to the Worlds Greatest Fountain Park. Enjoy Arizona! Summer rates at $1,800 with tenant paying electric bills. Call for availability. $3,500 for Winter months, discount for 4 months or more.