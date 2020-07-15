All apartments in Fountain Hills
10646 N Indian Wells Dr
Last updated June 22 2020 at 5:32 PM

10646 N Indian Wells Dr

10646 North Indian Wells Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10646 North Indian Wells Drive, Fountain Hills, AZ 85268

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
Fountain Hills - No HOA! Covered RV Parking available! - MID CENTURY ARCHITECTURE W/ MODERN FEEL. You are going to love walking through the front door and seeing the sky high wood beamed ceilings. The home also has modern touches where it counts w/travertine flooring in all the right places, granite counter tops & recently updated Bathrooms. The large fireplace in the front living area makes a great conversation spot. The concrete RV parking slab has electric access is covered. Don't forget the Circle drive out front for guests and private drive in back for garage access. Enjoy the dine in kitchen overlooking the pool.

(RLNE5854649)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10646 N Indian Wells Dr have any available units?
10646 N Indian Wells Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fountain Hills, AZ.
What amenities does 10646 N Indian Wells Dr have?
Some of 10646 N Indian Wells Dr's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10646 N Indian Wells Dr currently offering any rent specials?
10646 N Indian Wells Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10646 N Indian Wells Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 10646 N Indian Wells Dr is pet friendly.
Does 10646 N Indian Wells Dr offer parking?
Yes, 10646 N Indian Wells Dr offers parking.
Does 10646 N Indian Wells Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10646 N Indian Wells Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10646 N Indian Wells Dr have a pool?
Yes, 10646 N Indian Wells Dr has a pool.
Does 10646 N Indian Wells Dr have accessible units?
No, 10646 N Indian Wells Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 10646 N Indian Wells Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 10646 N Indian Wells Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10646 N Indian Wells Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 10646 N Indian Wells Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
