Home
/
Fountain Hills, AZ
/
10643 N INDIAN WELLS Drive
Last updated December 2 2019 at 4:52 PM

10643 N INDIAN WELLS Drive

10643 North Indian Wells Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10643 North Indian Wells Drive, Fountain Hills, AZ 85268

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
**THIS HOME IS BEING RENTED FULLY FURNISHED FOR SUMMER MONTHS. RATE ADVERTISED IS FOR JUNE-AUGUST ONLY. Water/Sewer/Trash/Cable/Internet Included. IDEAL FOR SOMEONE NEEDING SHORT TERM HOUSING** Beautiful and Private Fountain Hills home on an acre lot. Home features 4 bedrooms and is very spacious. Completely updated kitchen and home has been remodeled throughout. Backyard paradise with sparkling pool and Mountain Views. Close to Fountain Park and easy to access to Shea blvd. Call or text agent for more details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10643 N INDIAN WELLS Drive have any available units?
10643 N INDIAN WELLS Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fountain Hills, AZ.
What amenities does 10643 N INDIAN WELLS Drive have?
Some of 10643 N INDIAN WELLS Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10643 N INDIAN WELLS Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10643 N INDIAN WELLS Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10643 N INDIAN WELLS Drive pet-friendly?
No, 10643 N INDIAN WELLS Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fountain Hills.
Does 10643 N INDIAN WELLS Drive offer parking?
Yes, 10643 N INDIAN WELLS Drive offers parking.
Does 10643 N INDIAN WELLS Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10643 N INDIAN WELLS Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10643 N INDIAN WELLS Drive have a pool?
Yes, 10643 N INDIAN WELLS Drive has a pool.
Does 10643 N INDIAN WELLS Drive have accessible units?
No, 10643 N INDIAN WELLS Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10643 N INDIAN WELLS Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10643 N INDIAN WELLS Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 10643 N INDIAN WELLS Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 10643 N INDIAN WELLS Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
