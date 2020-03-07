10643 N INDIAN WELLS Drive

10643 North Indian Wells Drive, Fountain Hills, AZ 85268
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
**THIS HOME IS BEING RENTED FULLY FURNISHED FOR SUMMER MONTHS. RATE ADVERTISED IS FOR JUNE-AUGUST ONLY. Water/Sewer/Trash/Cable/Internet Included. IDEAL FOR SOMEONE NEEDING SHORT TERM HOUSING** Beautiful and Private Fountain Hills home on an acre lot. Home features 4 bedrooms and is very spacious. Completely updated kitchen and home has been remodeled throughout. Backyard paradise with sparkling pool and Mountain Views. Close to Fountain Park and easy to access to Shea blvd. Call or text agent for more details.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
