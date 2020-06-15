320 South Central Avenue

Amenities

pet friendly parking air conditioning ceiling fan range oven

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Check out this 2 bedroom 1 bathroom property! This property is in very good condition, built in 1978, and has been well cared for. Exterior of unit looks great and is well maintained, top to bottom! Unit features tile flooring, full size gas range/oven, refrigerator, ceiling fans, and is located in the downtown area of Florence, no HOA. This 2 bedroom 1 bathroom unit features approximately 816 sq. ft. Large lot w/plenty of parking. $475+ rental tax and or tenant administration fee. Tenant is responsible for utilities. This one won't last long at this price! Located off of Central Ave & 18th. St. - Directions: From Main Street and Butte Ave, continue west on Butte Ave to Central Ave and go south on Central Ave to the property located on the corner of Central Ave & 18th St.



BUILD YOUR CREDIT BY RENTING THROUGH US! WE REPORT ALL PAYMENTS TO EXPERIAN RENT BUREAU!



Our Fee Structure:



Security Deposit Is Equal To 1.25 X Monthly Rent - (75% Refundable)

12-Month Lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)

Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)

$250 One Time Pet Fee - (Non-Refundable) - (Some Breed Restrictions)

$225 One Time Management Fee

$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program

3% Monthly Administrative Fee + Rental Tax Where Applicable



*Apply online @ www.BrewerStrattonPM.com - The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Brewer & Stratton Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*



"WE DO BUSINESS IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE FAIR HOUSING ACT"

*LICENSED REALTOR*

*ASSISTIVE ANIMALS - SEE MANAGEMENT*



Rental Terms: Rent: $625, Application Fee: $55, Security Deposit: $781.25, Available Now

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.