Last updated June 5 2020 at 11:59 AM

320 South Central Avenue

320 South Central Avenue · (480) 568-2666
Location

320 South Central Avenue, Florence, AZ 85132

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$625

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 816 sqft

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
ceiling fan
range
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Check out this 2 bedroom 1 bathroom property! This property is in very good condition, built in 1978, and has been well cared for. Exterior of unit looks great and is well maintained, top to bottom! Unit features tile flooring, full size gas range/oven, refrigerator, ceiling fans, and is located in the downtown area of Florence, no HOA. This 2 bedroom 1 bathroom unit features approximately 816 sq. ft. Large lot w/plenty of parking. $475+ rental tax and or tenant administration fee. Tenant is responsible for utilities. This one won't last long at this price! Located off of Central Ave & 18th. St. - Directions: From Main Street and Butte Ave, continue west on Butte Ave to Central Ave and go south on Central Ave to the property located on the corner of Central Ave & 18th St.

BUILD YOUR CREDIT BY RENTING THROUGH US! WE REPORT ALL PAYMENTS TO EXPERIAN RENT BUREAU!

Our Fee Structure:

Security Deposit Is Equal To 1.25 X Monthly Rent - (75% Refundable)
12-Month Lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)
Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)
$250 One Time Pet Fee - (Non-Refundable) - (Some Breed Restrictions)
$225 One Time Management Fee
$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program
3% Monthly Administrative Fee + Rental Tax Where Applicable

*Apply online @ www.BrewerStrattonPM.com - The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Brewer & Stratton Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*

"WE DO BUSINESS IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE FAIR HOUSING ACT"
*LICENSED REALTOR*
*ASSISTIVE ANIMALS - SEE MANAGEMENT*

Rental Terms: Rent: $625, Application Fee: $55, Security Deposit: $781.25, Available Now
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 320 South Central Avenue have any available units?
320 South Central Avenue has a unit available for $625 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 320 South Central Avenue have?
Some of 320 South Central Avenue's amenities include pet friendly, parking, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 320 South Central Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
320 South Central Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 320 South Central Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 320 South Central Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 320 South Central Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 320 South Central Avenue does offer parking.
Does 320 South Central Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 320 South Central Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 320 South Central Avenue have a pool?
No, 320 South Central Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 320 South Central Avenue have accessible units?
No, 320 South Central Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 320 South Central Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 320 South Central Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 320 South Central Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 320 South Central Avenue has units with air conditioning.
