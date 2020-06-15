All apartments in Florence
Florence, AZ
24401 N Lost Dutchman Way
24401 N Lost Dutchman Way

24401 North Lost Dutchman Way · (844) 874-2669
Location

24401 North Lost Dutchman Way, Florence, AZ 85132

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 24401 N Lost Dutchman Way Florence AZ · Avail. now

$1,318

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2172 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
LIFE SIMPLIFIED
Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB. Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, and approximately 2,172 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come, first-served basis.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year or longer lease minimum
- Non-refundable holding fee: $250 per home, credited to approved applicants first months rent after move in
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based uponcredit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one months rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Approved Applicants are required to execute a Lease Agreement and submit the full security

(RLNE5677633)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 24401 N Lost Dutchman Way have any available units?
24401 N Lost Dutchman Way has a unit available for $1,318 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 24401 N Lost Dutchman Way have?
Some of 24401 N Lost Dutchman Way's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 24401 N Lost Dutchman Way currently offering any rent specials?
24401 N Lost Dutchman Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24401 N Lost Dutchman Way pet-friendly?
No, 24401 N Lost Dutchman Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Florence.
Does 24401 N Lost Dutchman Way offer parking?
Yes, 24401 N Lost Dutchman Way does offer parking.
Does 24401 N Lost Dutchman Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 24401 N Lost Dutchman Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 24401 N Lost Dutchman Way have a pool?
Yes, 24401 N Lost Dutchman Way has a pool.
Does 24401 N Lost Dutchman Way have accessible units?
No, 24401 N Lost Dutchman Way does not have accessible units.
Does 24401 N Lost Dutchman Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 24401 N Lost Dutchman Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 24401 N Lost Dutchman Way have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 24401 N Lost Dutchman Way has units with air conditioning.
