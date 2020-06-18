All apartments in Flagstaff
5825 E Bear Paw Dr Unit 11139

5825 East Bear Paw Drive · (928) 600-0385
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5825 East Bear Paw Drive, Flagstaff, AZ 86004

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
pool
This is a one bedroom, one bath fully furnished condo with a great view and country club amenities.

622 sq ft, washer/dryer in unit, dishwasher, fully furnished, utilities included in rent.

There is a queen size bed and a private deck off of the living room with views of Mt Elden.

Monthly rental includes country club amenities including fitness center, Bear Paw recreation center, pools and more. There is a one time guest ID card fee, call for more info.

Pets are considered on a case by case basis.

Lease may include a security deposit of up to one month's rent, application fee, cleaning fee and admin fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5825 E Bear Paw Dr Unit 11139 have any available units?
5825 E Bear Paw Dr Unit 11139 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Flagstaff, AZ.
What amenities does 5825 E Bear Paw Dr Unit 11139 have?
Some of 5825 E Bear Paw Dr Unit 11139's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5825 E Bear Paw Dr Unit 11139 currently offering any rent specials?
5825 E Bear Paw Dr Unit 11139 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5825 E Bear Paw Dr Unit 11139 pet-friendly?
Yes, 5825 E Bear Paw Dr Unit 11139 is pet friendly.
Does 5825 E Bear Paw Dr Unit 11139 offer parking?
No, 5825 E Bear Paw Dr Unit 11139 does not offer parking.
Does 5825 E Bear Paw Dr Unit 11139 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5825 E Bear Paw Dr Unit 11139 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5825 E Bear Paw Dr Unit 11139 have a pool?
Yes, 5825 E Bear Paw Dr Unit 11139 has a pool.
Does 5825 E Bear Paw Dr Unit 11139 have accessible units?
No, 5825 E Bear Paw Dr Unit 11139 does not have accessible units.
Does 5825 E Bear Paw Dr Unit 11139 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5825 E Bear Paw Dr Unit 11139 has units with dishwashers.
Does 5825 E Bear Paw Dr Unit 11139 have units with air conditioning?
No, 5825 E Bear Paw Dr Unit 11139 does not have units with air conditioning.
