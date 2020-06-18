5825 E Bear Paw Dr Unit 11139

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly gym pool

This is a one bedroom, one bath fully furnished condo with a great view and country club amenities.



622 sq ft, washer/dryer in unit, dishwasher, fully furnished, utilities included in rent.



There is a queen size bed and a private deck off of the living room with views of Mt Elden.



Monthly rental includes country club amenities including fitness center, Bear Paw recreation center, pools and more. There is a one time guest ID card fee, call for more info.



Pets are considered on a case by case basis.



Lease may include a security deposit of up to one month's rent, application fee, cleaning fee and admin fee.