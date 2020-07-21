Amenities

Available 08/07/20 Spacious 3 BD /2-1/2 BA in Boulder Ridge VillaS - Property Id: 315117



Spacious 3 bedroom, 2-1/2 bath townhome located in the Boulder Ridge neighborhood in Continental Country Club. Two Car Garage, Fenced low maintenance back yard.

Gas Fireplace, New Gas Stainless Range/Oven, New Stainless Dishwasher. Refrigerator, Washer/dryer hookups. Ceiling fans

This townhome is within walking distance of the golf course and Flagstaff Athletic Center and close to shopping. Hiking trails nearby.

This is a NO SMOKING/NO PETS townhome.

$2,250 Security Deposit - Monthly rent $1,850 Minimum 1 year lease.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/5384-e-boulder-run-dr-flagstaff-az/315117

No Pets Allowed



