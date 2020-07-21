All apartments in Flagstaff
Find more places like 5384 E Boulder Run Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Flagstaff, AZ
/
5384 E Boulder Run Dr
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

5384 E Boulder Run Dr

5384 East Boulder Run Drive · (928) 526-0893
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Flagstaff
See all
Boulder Ridge
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

5384 East Boulder Run Drive, Flagstaff, AZ 86004
Boulder Ridge

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 3 baths, $1850 · Avail. Aug 7

$1,850

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1530 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
garage
Available 08/07/20 Spacious 3 BD /2-1/2 BA in Boulder Ridge VillaS - Property Id: 315117

Spacious 3 bedroom, 2-1/2 bath townhome located in the Boulder Ridge neighborhood in Continental Country Club. Two Car Garage, Fenced low maintenance back yard.
Gas Fireplace, New Gas Stainless Range/Oven, New Stainless Dishwasher. Refrigerator, Washer/dryer hookups. Ceiling fans
This townhome is within walking distance of the golf course and Flagstaff Athletic Center and close to shopping. Hiking trails nearby.
This is a NO SMOKING/NO PETS townhome.
$2,250 Security Deposit - Monthly rent $1,850 Minimum 1 year lease.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/5384-e-boulder-run-dr-flagstaff-az/315117
Property Id 315117

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5960031)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5384 E Boulder Run Dr have any available units?
5384 E Boulder Run Dr has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5384 E Boulder Run Dr have?
Some of 5384 E Boulder Run Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5384 E Boulder Run Dr currently offering any rent specials?
5384 E Boulder Run Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5384 E Boulder Run Dr pet-friendly?
No, 5384 E Boulder Run Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Flagstaff.
Does 5384 E Boulder Run Dr offer parking?
Yes, 5384 E Boulder Run Dr offers parking.
Does 5384 E Boulder Run Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5384 E Boulder Run Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5384 E Boulder Run Dr have a pool?
No, 5384 E Boulder Run Dr does not have a pool.
Does 5384 E Boulder Run Dr have accessible units?
No, 5384 E Boulder Run Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 5384 E Boulder Run Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5384 E Boulder Run Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 5384 E Boulder Run Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 5384 E Boulder Run Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 5384 E Boulder Run Dr?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Aspen Leaf
1515 S Yale St
Flagstaff, AZ 86001
ReNew Flagstaff
1105 E Ponderosa Pkwy
Flagstaff, AZ 86001
Village at Aspen Place
601 E Piccadilly
Flagstaff, AZ 86001
Timberline Place
4343 E Soliere Ave
Flagstaff, AZ 86004
The Place At Forest Ridge Apartments
3720 S Yaqui Dr
Flagstaff, AZ 86005
Monument Ridge Apartments
5205 E Cortland Blvd
Flagstaff, AZ 86004
University West
1830 S Milton Rd
Flagstaff, AZ 86001
Blk. Mtn. Lofts
1718 North Fort Valley Road
Flagstaff, AZ 86001

Similar Pages

Flagstaff 1 Bedroom ApartmentsFlagstaff 2 Bedroom Apartments
Flagstaff Apartments with ParkingFlagstaff Dog Friendly Apartments
Flagstaff Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Prescott Valley, AZVillage of Oak Creek, AZ
Cottonwood, AZKachina Village, AZ
Sedona, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

South Side
Boulder Ridge

Apartments Near Colleges

Northern Arizona University
Coconino Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity