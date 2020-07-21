5384 E Boulder Run Dr

Amenities
Available 08/07/20 Spacious 3 BD /2-1/2 BA in Boulder Ridge VillaS - Property Id: 315117
Spacious 3 bedroom, 2-1/2 bath townhome located in the Boulder Ridge neighborhood in Continental Country Club. Two Car Garage, Fenced low maintenance back yard.
Gas Fireplace, New Gas Stainless Range/Oven, New Stainless Dishwasher. Refrigerator, Washer/dryer hookups. Ceiling fans
This townhome is within walking distance of the golf course and Flagstaff Athletic Center and close to shopping. Hiking trails nearby.
This is a NO SMOKING/NO PETS townhome.
$2,250 Security Deposit - Monthly rent $1,850 Minimum 1 year lease.
No Pets Allowed
