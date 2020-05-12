Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning extra storage fireplace garbage disposal microwave patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage

533 W. Nugget Trail Available 05/20/20 Beautiful Ponderosa Trails Home! - This amazing home features high ceilings, an open floor plan, built-in entertainment in the living room, an office / den, larger bedrooms and much, much, more! Enjoy the well-done, easy to maintain landscaping, and extra storage provided by the tall shelving in the oversized garage. You don't want to miss this home!



*Decorative Fireplace (not for heating).



Home is currently occupied. Please be respectful of current occupants, and schedule all showings through Independence Capital Property Management



Call (928)719-0671 to schedule your showing.

Questions? Please call our office at (928)923-6868



Applications are available at https://independencecapital.appfolio.com/listings/rental_applications/new?listable_uid=52a2a1d6-4b89-4b9b-81f1-89a13d228643&source=Website



Pet Policy: Please see the application for a detailed description of the pet policy.



*Pets are upon approval of the owner ONLY, with additional rent of $25.00 per pet, per month, and a pet application/risk management fee will apply. If you have a pet/animal please go to this link: https://icpm.petscreening.com



Please note an additional $24.95/mo for Resident Benefits Package (not optional) including HVAC filter delivery, Free Online Payments, Maintenance Scheduling, Free Credit Reporting and much more



No Cats Allowed



