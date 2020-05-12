All apartments in Flagstaff
533 W. Nugget Trail
Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:07 AM

533 W. Nugget Trail

533 West Nugget Trail · (505) 436-3691
Location

533 West Nugget Trail, Flagstaff, AZ 86005
Ponderosa Trails

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 533 W. Nugget Trail · Avail. now

$2,400

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1920 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
533 W. Nugget Trail Available 05/20/20 Beautiful Ponderosa Trails Home! - This amazing home features high ceilings, an open floor plan, built-in entertainment in the living room, an office / den, larger bedrooms and much, much, more! Enjoy the well-done, easy to maintain landscaping, and extra storage provided by the tall shelving in the oversized garage. You don't want to miss this home!

*Decorative Fireplace (not for heating).

Home is currently occupied. Please be respectful of current occupants, and schedule all showings through Independence Capital Property Management

Call (928)719-0671 to schedule your showing.
Questions? Please call our office at (928)923-6868

Applications are available at https://independencecapital.appfolio.com/listings/rental_applications/new?listable_uid=52a2a1d6-4b89-4b9b-81f1-89a13d228643&source=Website

Pet Policy: Please see the application for a detailed description of the pet policy.

*Pets are upon approval of the owner ONLY, with additional rent of $25.00 per pet, per month, and a pet application/risk management fee will apply. If you have a pet/animal please go to this link: https://icpm.petscreening.com

Independence Capital Property Management
1016 W. University Ave. Suite #222, Flagstaff, AZ 86001, USA
Phone: +1 928-923-6868

Please note an additional $24.95/mo for Resident Benefits Package (not optional) including HVAC filter delivery, Free Online Payments, Maintenance Scheduling, Free Credit Reporting and much more

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE3416048)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 533 W. Nugget Trail have any available units?
533 W. Nugget Trail has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 533 W. Nugget Trail have?
Some of 533 W. Nugget Trail's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 533 W. Nugget Trail currently offering any rent specials?
533 W. Nugget Trail isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 533 W. Nugget Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 533 W. Nugget Trail is pet friendly.
Does 533 W. Nugget Trail offer parking?
Yes, 533 W. Nugget Trail does offer parking.
Does 533 W. Nugget Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 533 W. Nugget Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 533 W. Nugget Trail have a pool?
No, 533 W. Nugget Trail does not have a pool.
Does 533 W. Nugget Trail have accessible units?
No, 533 W. Nugget Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 533 W. Nugget Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 533 W. Nugget Trail does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 533 W. Nugget Trail have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 533 W. Nugget Trail has units with air conditioning.
