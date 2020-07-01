All apartments in Flagstaff
408 Navajo

408 W Navajo Rd · (928) 220-9062
Location

408 W Navajo Rd, Flagstaff, AZ 86001

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Tenant Turner

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. Aug 7

$1,875

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1532 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dogs allowed
walk in closets
dog park
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
Tenant occupied. No showings until August 1
What a great location!!!! 3 bedroom, 2 bath in Coconino Estates, old charm with lots of new stuff...Newer wood floors in living, dining and hall, brushed nickel Hardware, master bedroom has a full bath and a huge walk-in closet. french doors from Master onto covered patio. Gas Log fireplace, Spacious Kitchen, fenced in backyard & more. Close to elementary, middle, and high school. Close to parks (regional park, bark park, neighborhood park), and the Flagstaff Urban Trail System. Close to Downtown, NAU, Flagstaff Medical Center, and shopping....Sorry NO STUDENTS.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 408 Navajo have any available units?
408 Navajo has a unit available for $1,875 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 408 Navajo have?
Some of 408 Navajo's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 408 Navajo currently offering any rent specials?
408 Navajo is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 408 Navajo pet-friendly?
Yes, 408 Navajo is pet friendly.
Does 408 Navajo offer parking?
No, 408 Navajo does not offer parking.
Does 408 Navajo have units with washers and dryers?
No, 408 Navajo does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 408 Navajo have a pool?
No, 408 Navajo does not have a pool.
Does 408 Navajo have accessible units?
No, 408 Navajo does not have accessible units.
Does 408 Navajo have units with dishwashers?
No, 408 Navajo does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 408 Navajo have units with air conditioning?
No, 408 Navajo does not have units with air conditioning.
