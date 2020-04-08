All apartments in Flagstaff
Find more places like 1296 S Mark Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Flagstaff, AZ
/
1296 S Mark Lane
Last updated May 2 2020 at 9:44 AM

1296 S Mark Lane

1296 South Mark Lane · (928) 214-7325
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Flagstaff
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1296 South Mark Lane, Flagstaff, AZ 86001
West Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1296 S Mark Lane · Avail. now

$2,200

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1792 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
1296 S Mark Lane Available 06/01/20 Great Location! 3 Bed, 2 Bath West-Flagstaff Home Avail June 1st! Students & Pets OK! - Great Location! 3 Bed, 2 Bath West-Flagstaff Home Avail June 1st! Students & Pets OK! Partially Furnished Common Living-area. Huge Kitchen with Breakfast Bar, Dishwasher & Disposal, Central Heating, Newer Full-size Washer & Dryer, 2 Car Garage & Off-street Parking, Fenced Backyard w/Garden, Patio, Storage Shed.

NO Smokers - NO Partiers - Students OK with Qualified Cosigner.
1-2 Pets OK with Additional Deposit & $25/pet Pet Rent
Renter's Insurance Required!
12+ Month Lease Required

$2200/mo. (Water/Sewer/Trash Included) Tenant pays Gas & Electric
$3300 Refundable Security Deposit
$75 Start-up Fee
$35 Application Fee

Conveniently Located within a short walk to NAU and right on the Bus Route! Close to Downtown, Hiking/Biking Trails, Forest/Parks, Grocery, Shops & Restaurants!

All Applicants must provide proof of employment, good credit, clean background & good rental references, and be qualified by the Property Manager

Professionally Managed by:
RE/MAX Peak Properties Realtor/Property Manager, April Knapp

Contact us for more info, showing times, or applications 928-214-7325

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE2320436)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1296 S Mark Lane have any available units?
1296 S Mark Lane has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1296 S Mark Lane have?
Some of 1296 S Mark Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1296 S Mark Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1296 S Mark Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1296 S Mark Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 1296 S Mark Lane is pet friendly.
Does 1296 S Mark Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1296 S Mark Lane does offer parking.
Does 1296 S Mark Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1296 S Mark Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1296 S Mark Lane have a pool?
No, 1296 S Mark Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1296 S Mark Lane have accessible units?
No, 1296 S Mark Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1296 S Mark Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1296 S Mark Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 1296 S Mark Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 1296 S Mark Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 1296 S Mark Lane?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Elevation Apartments
5000 N Mall Way
Flagstaff, AZ 86004
Aspen Leaf
1515 S Yale St
Flagstaff, AZ 86001
ReNew Flagstaff
1105 E Ponderosa Pkwy
Flagstaff, AZ 86001
Village at Aspen Place
601 E Piccadilly
Flagstaff, AZ 86001
Timberline Place
4343 E Soliere Ave
Flagstaff, AZ 86004
The Place At Forest Ridge Apartments
3720 S Yaqui Dr
Flagstaff, AZ 86005
University West
1830 S Milton Rd
Flagstaff, AZ 86001
Blk. Mtn. Lofts
1718 North Fort Valley Road
Flagstaff, AZ 86001

Similar Pages

Flagstaff 1 BedroomsFlagstaff 2 Bedrooms
Flagstaff Apartments with ParkingFlagstaff Dog Friendly Apartments
Flagstaff Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Prescott Valley, AZSedona, AZ
Verde Village, AZVillage of Oak Creek, AZ
Cottonwood, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

South Side

Apartments Near Colleges

Northern Arizona University
Coconino Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity