1296 S Mark Lane Available 06/01/20 Great Location! 3 Bed, 2 Bath West-Flagstaff Home Avail June 1st! Students & Pets OK! - Great Location! 3 Bed, 2 Bath West-Flagstaff Home Avail June 1st! Students & Pets OK! Partially Furnished Common Living-area. Huge Kitchen with Breakfast Bar, Dishwasher & Disposal, Central Heating, Newer Full-size Washer & Dryer, 2 Car Garage & Off-street Parking, Fenced Backyard w/Garden, Patio, Storage Shed.



NO Smokers - NO Partiers - Students OK with Qualified Cosigner.

1-2 Pets OK with Additional Deposit & $25/pet Pet Rent

Renter's Insurance Required!

12+ Month Lease Required



$2200/mo. (Water/Sewer/Trash Included) Tenant pays Gas & Electric

$3300 Refundable Security Deposit

$75 Start-up Fee

$35 Application Fee



Conveniently Located within a short walk to NAU and right on the Bus Route! Close to Downtown, Hiking/Biking Trails, Forest/Parks, Grocery, Shops & Restaurants!



All Applicants must provide proof of employment, good credit, clean background & good rental references, and be qualified by the Property Manager



No Cats Allowed



