82 Apartments for rent in El Mirage, AZ with hardwood floors

Even though it’s no mirage, this little town is only nine square miles in size and it’s easy to miss.

El Mirage stayed true to its beginnings as a little town for a long time and didn’t become incorporated as a real town until 1951. But when the Phoenix metropolitan area started to grow rapidly, the city limits expanded west to include El Mirage. It’s located right in between two other rapidly growing Phoenix suburbs, Sun City and Surprise. Now El Mirage is one of the fastest-growing towns in the Phoenix/Mesa metropolitan area. See more