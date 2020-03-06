Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly garage ceiling fan range

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

15224 N El Frio Ct Available 03/15/20 4 beds, 2 baths, 1,609 sqft - WONDERFUL FOUR BEDROOM, TWO BATH, TWO CAR GARAGE HOME. OPEN FLOOR PLAN. LARGE KITCHEN ISLAND. REF, STOVE, MICRO, DISHWASHER AND H20 SOFTENER INCLUDED. KITCHEN OPEN TO GREAT ROOM. TILE FLOORING. OVERSIZED CUL-DE-SAC LOT WITH LARGE BACKYARD. PLEASE BE ADVISED THAT THE PHOTOS HERE WITHIN ARE QUITE OLD AND NOT CURRENT.



The availability date is tentative as the the current Tenant is anticipating be vacated by 3/15/2020. Landlord approval required for pets and rent will be higher by $25/month for the 1st pet plus $10/month for any additional pets. The EM deposit and App fees need to be in the form of money order or cashier check and delivered in person or mailed to our office. W-9 will be required from co-agent's broker before the commission can be disbursed.



(RLNE5588063)