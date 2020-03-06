All apartments in El Mirage
15224 N El Frio Ct

15224 North El Frio Court · No Longer Available
Location

15224 North El Frio Court, El Mirage, AZ 85335

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
ceiling fan
range
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
15224 N El Frio Ct Available 03/15/20 4 beds, 2 baths, 1,609 sqft - WONDERFUL FOUR BEDROOM, TWO BATH, TWO CAR GARAGE HOME. OPEN FLOOR PLAN. LARGE KITCHEN ISLAND. REF, STOVE, MICRO, DISHWASHER AND H20 SOFTENER INCLUDED. KITCHEN OPEN TO GREAT ROOM. TILE FLOORING. OVERSIZED CUL-DE-SAC LOT WITH LARGE BACKYARD. PLEASE BE ADVISED THAT THE PHOTOS HERE WITHIN ARE QUITE OLD AND NOT CURRENT.

The availability date is tentative as the the current Tenant is anticipating be vacated by 3/15/2020. Landlord approval required for pets and rent will be higher by $25/month for the 1st pet plus $10/month for any additional pets. The EM deposit and App fees need to be in the form of money order or cashier check and delivered in person or mailed to our office. W-9 will be required from co-agent's broker before the commission can be disbursed.

(RLNE5588063)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

