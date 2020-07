Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher garage air conditioning microwave

**ALL NEW PAINT** 4 Bedrooms + 2 Bathrooms on a HUGE corner lot located in a cul-de-sac!! Kitchen features refrigerator, built-in microwave, range/oven, and dishwasher. Washer & Dryer also included. NO HOA. RV Gate for all your toys. Tile in all the right places with carpet in the bedrooms. Desert landscaping.