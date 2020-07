Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly fireplace microwave carpet

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Cozy single story home in El Mirage - fresh paint, newer carpet, large kitchen with breakfast bar and tons of cabinet space. Spacious bedrooms with ample closet space-- This home is clean & move in ready - act fast! Total move in costs based on the 1st of the month, $2754, includes deposit, rent, admin, process, and taxes. Move in after the 1st = prorated rent discount. Pet fees not included