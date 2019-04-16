All apartments in El Mirage
El Mirage, AZ
13009 W Gelding Dr 21271563
13009 W Gelding Dr 21271563

13009 West Gelding Drive · No Longer Available
Location

13009 West Gelding Drive, El Mirage, AZ 85335
Rancho el Mirage

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
pool
game room
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
pool
garage
4 Bed 2.5 Bath with POOL Call Ryan 602-400-5090 - Subdivision: Rancho El Mirage

Lots to love! 4 bedrooms 2 1/2 baths with a loft, office and ''guest room'', 2 car garage & pool. Just renovated, extra large, bright and open floorplan has new carpet; wood laminate downstairs & travertine in the updated kitchen. French doors off the dining room lead out to the pool. Located in desirable Rancho El Mirage, minutes from restaurants, shopping and sports facilities. Don't wait to see this one, because it won't be available for long at this price! Den can easily be converted to 5th bedroom & Bonus/game room can easily be converted to 6th bedroom or office.

Lessee to verify all information to be correct. CALL or TEXT#: 602-400-5090

Ryan S. VANOTTI PLC
Realtor
11024 N 28th Dr Suite#145
Phoenix, AZ 85029
CELL & TEXT#: 602-400-5090
E-Mail: ryan@gorenter.com
Brokerage Co: GoRenter.com, LLC

(RLNE4822576)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

