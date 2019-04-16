13009 W Gelding Dr 21271563

Amenities

garage recently renovated pool game room carpet

Unit Amenities carpet recently renovated Property Amenities game room pool garage

4 Bed 2.5 Bath with POOL Call Ryan 602-400-5090 - Subdivision: Rancho El Mirage



Lots to love! 4 bedrooms 2 1/2 baths with a loft, office and ''guest room'', 2 car garage & pool. Just renovated, extra large, bright and open floorplan has new carpet; wood laminate downstairs & travertine in the updated kitchen. French doors off the dining room lead out to the pool. Located in desirable Rancho El Mirage, minutes from restaurants, shopping and sports facilities. Don't wait to see this one, because it won't be available for long at this price! Den can easily be converted to 5th bedroom & Bonus/game room can easily be converted to 6th bedroom or office.



Lessee to verify all information to be correct. CALL or TEXT#: 602-400-5090



Ryan S. VANOTTI PLC

Realtor

11024 N 28th Dr Suite#145

Phoenix, AZ 85029

CELL & TEXT#: 602-400-5090

E-Mail: ryan@gorenter.com

Brokerage Co: GoRenter.com, LLC



(RLNE4822576)