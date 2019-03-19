All apartments in El Mirage
Find more places like 12974 West Via Camille.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
El Mirage, AZ
/
12974 West Via Camille
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

12974 West Via Camille

12974 West via Camille · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
El Mirage
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

12974 West via Camille, El Mirage, AZ 85335
Rancho el Mirage

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
recently renovated
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
garage
Stylish neutral tones throughout this recently renovated home. Great spaces and open floor plan, with either a den or a 4th bedroom!
Easy exterior maintenance, with a 2 car garage in a well kept neighborhood conveniently located with access to freeways, shopping, schools.
Tenant to provide their own refrigerator, washer/dryer.
Total monthly rent payment is $1149.50 includes city sales tax and monthly management fee.
Applications can be submitted online at rpmprivatewealthaz.com
This great home will go fast!

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,100, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,100, Available Now
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12974 West Via Camille have any available units?
12974 West Via Camille doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in El Mirage, AZ.
How much is rent in El Mirage, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly El Mirage Rent Report.
What amenities does 12974 West Via Camille have?
Some of 12974 West Via Camille's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12974 West Via Camille currently offering any rent specials?
12974 West Via Camille is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12974 West Via Camille pet-friendly?
No, 12974 West Via Camille is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in El Mirage.
Does 12974 West Via Camille offer parking?
Yes, 12974 West Via Camille offers parking.
Does 12974 West Via Camille have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12974 West Via Camille offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12974 West Via Camille have a pool?
No, 12974 West Via Camille does not have a pool.
Does 12974 West Via Camille have accessible units?
No, 12974 West Via Camille does not have accessible units.
Does 12974 West Via Camille have units with dishwashers?
No, 12974 West Via Camille does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Best Cities for Families 2019
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

El Mirage 3 BedroomsEl Mirage Apartments with Balconies
El Mirage Apartments with GaragesEl Mirage Apartments with Parking
El Mirage Pet Friendly PlacesPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZ
Gilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZAvondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZ
Queen Creek, AZFountain Hills, AZSun City, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZLitchfield Park, AZ

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College