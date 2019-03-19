12974 West Via Camille

Amenities
Stylish neutral tones throughout this recently renovated home. Great spaces and open floor plan, with either a den or a 4th bedroom!
Easy exterior maintenance, with a 2 car garage in a well kept neighborhood conveniently located with access to freeways, shopping, schools.
Tenant to provide their own refrigerator, washer/dryer.
Total monthly rent payment is $1149.50 includes city sales tax and monthly management fee.
Applications can be submitted online at rpmprivatewealthaz.com
This great home will go fast!
Rental Terms: Rent: $1,100, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,100, Available Now
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.