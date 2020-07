Amenities

You don't want to miss this great home for under $1300 per month in El Mirage. 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with tile throughout, no carpet. Granite countertops in kitchen with an island. Very open and bright, feels a lot bigger than listed sq footage. Master has walk in closet. Low maintenance front and backyard. Backyard has build in firepit. This home is a must see. Please call about our pet policy. Pets may be considered. No cats!

