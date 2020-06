Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities

This is a nice 3 bed 2 bath home, walk in to a living room then forward to large kitchen with a lot of cabinets and island open to family room. low maintenance landscaping located in a nice subdivision of Sundial in the city of El Mirage. Close to Parks, Schools and shopping. Don't miss out on this one. One time $99 admin fee and 3% city rental tax on top of rent