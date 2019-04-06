All apartments in El Mirage
12926 W Desert Ave
12926 W Desert Ave

12926 West Desert Cove Road · No Longer Available
Location

12926 West Desert Cove Road, El Mirage, AZ 85335
Dysart Ranchettes

Amenities

granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
fire pit
internet access
Unit Amenities
furnished
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
fire pit
garage
internet access
This large four bedroom fully furnished home features an inviting private yard with a built-in fire pit, three car garage, a large bonus room upstairs, and a private office. There is plenty of room to spread out with two separate living spaces and large 55&quot; flat screen TV. A stunning house with space for the whole family!

People who value new and updated features will appreciate the beautiful finishes and details of this home including granite countertops and stainless steel appliances in the kitchen. Fully furnished, the house also includes housewares, linens, electronics, and artwork. Just bring your suitcase and you can move right in!!

All utilities are included as well as; high-speed internet, expanded basic cable, gas, electric (cap applies), and water.

You will truly enjoy the feeling of home in this tastefully, and functionally, decorated house. Located in the beautiful Arrowpoint community in Gilbert you will be close to shopping, restaurants, and Highway 60, for easy access to the entire Valley of the Sun. You have found your home away from home...call today to reserve this wonderful home in Gilbert, Arizona!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

