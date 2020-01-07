12901 W ASH Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Cozy El Mirage Bungalow on a fantastic lot! This 3 bedroom 2 bath home has new carpet, fresh paint and has been cleaned top to bottom! Open concept living, spacious and bright floorplan - this one is waiting for to call it HOME! Schedule your tour and apply today! Total move in costs based on the 1st of the month, $2703- includes deposit, rent, admin, process, and taxes. Move in after the 1st = prorated rent discount. Pet fees not included*HOME IS OFFERED BY METROPOLITAN REAL ESTATE - BEWARE OF SCAMMERS!*