Last updated January 7 2020 at 6:37 AM

12901 W ASH Street

12901 West Ash Street · No Longer Available
Location

12901 West Ash Street, El Mirage, AZ 85335

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
fireplace
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Cozy El Mirage Bungalow on a fantastic lot! This 3 bedroom 2 bath home has new carpet, fresh paint and has been cleaned top to bottom! Open concept living, spacious and bright floorplan - this one is waiting for to call it HOME! Schedule your tour and apply today! Total move in costs based on the 1st of the month, $2703- includes deposit, rent, admin, process, and taxes. Move in after the 1st = prorated rent discount. Pet fees not included*HOME IS OFFERED BY METROPOLITAN REAL ESTATE - BEWARE OF SCAMMERS!*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12901 W ASH Street have any available units?
12901 W ASH Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in El Mirage, AZ.
How much is rent in El Mirage, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly El Mirage Rent Report.
What amenities does 12901 W ASH Street have?
Some of 12901 W ASH Street's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12901 W ASH Street currently offering any rent specials?
12901 W ASH Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12901 W ASH Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 12901 W ASH Street is pet friendly.
Does 12901 W ASH Street offer parking?
No, 12901 W ASH Street does not offer parking.
Does 12901 W ASH Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12901 W ASH Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12901 W ASH Street have a pool?
No, 12901 W ASH Street does not have a pool.
Does 12901 W ASH Street have accessible units?
No, 12901 W ASH Street does not have accessible units.
Does 12901 W ASH Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12901 W ASH Street has units with dishwashers.

