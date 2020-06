Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher fireplace oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities

**Great 3 bedroom 2 bath home in El Mirage**Great location, close to all, shopping, dining, schools, parks, and entertainment. ''Property is listed in As Is condition'' **Total move in costs based on the 1st of the month, $2841.80, includes deposit, rent, admin, process, and taxes. Move in after the 1st = prorated discount. Pet fees not included****NO CATS***