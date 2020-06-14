All apartments in El Mirage
Find more places like 12621 W Windrose Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
El Mirage, AZ
/
12621 W Windrose Dr
Last updated June 14 2020 at 7:30 AM

12621 W Windrose Dr

12621 West Windrose Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
El Mirage
See all
Cheap Places
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

12621 West Windrose Drive, El Mirage, AZ 85335
Parque Verde

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Check out this beautiful 3 bed 2.5 bath home with an upstairs loft that is move in ready! Downstairs is your living room and dinning room with laminate wood flooring, good size kitchen with an island giving you plenty of cabinet space as well as a pantry, half bath and laundry room. Upstairs is the loft and your 3 good size bedrooms and 2 full baths.Front and back yards have nice and low maintenance desert landscaping for easy care. Call for your showing today! One time $99 admin fee and 3% rental tax on top pf rent

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12621 W Windrose Dr have any available units?
12621 W Windrose Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in El Mirage, AZ.
How much is rent in El Mirage, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly El Mirage Rent Report.
What amenities does 12621 W Windrose Dr have?
Some of 12621 W Windrose Dr's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12621 W Windrose Dr currently offering any rent specials?
12621 W Windrose Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12621 W Windrose Dr pet-friendly?
No, 12621 W Windrose Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in El Mirage.
Does 12621 W Windrose Dr offer parking?
No, 12621 W Windrose Dr does not offer parking.
Does 12621 W Windrose Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12621 W Windrose Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12621 W Windrose Dr have a pool?
No, 12621 W Windrose Dr does not have a pool.
Does 12621 W Windrose Dr have accessible units?
No, 12621 W Windrose Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 12621 W Windrose Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12621 W Windrose Dr has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

El Mirage 2 BedroomsEl Mirage 3 Bedrooms
El Mirage Apartments with GarageEl Mirage Apartments with Hardwood Floors
El Mirage Cheap Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZ
Surprise, AZAvondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZBuckeye, AZFountain Hills, AZSun City, AZ
Anthem, AZTolleson, AZParadise Valley, AZNew River, AZCave Creek, AZMaricopa, AZSun Lakes, AZ

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College