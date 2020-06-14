12621 W Windrose Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave Property Amenities on-site laundry

Check out this beautiful 3 bed 2.5 bath home with an upstairs loft that is move in ready! Downstairs is your living room and dinning room with laminate wood flooring, good size kitchen with an island giving you plenty of cabinet space as well as a pantry, half bath and laundry room. Upstairs is the loft and your 3 good size bedrooms and 2 full baths.Front and back yards have nice and low maintenance desert landscaping for easy care. Call for your showing today! One time $99 admin fee and 3% rental tax on top pf rent