El Mirage, AZ
12450 West Via Camille
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:50 PM

12450 West Via Camille

12450 West via Camille · No Longer Available
Location

12450 West via Camille, El Mirage, AZ 85335
Rancho el Mirage

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
walk in closets
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Available soon and now accepting applications! Newly painted, 4 bedrooms (1 downstairs, 3 upstairs) along with a HUGE LOFT. Master suite has extended area & large walk-in closet, double sinks & large garden tub in master bath with vinyl plank flooring! Tile in kitchen (all new stainless steel appliances) and plank flooring in the family room. Laundry is conveniently located upstairs off the loft area. Spacious back yard with fenced area for the low profile RV parking! If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com! Leases signed in this state are subject to a 3% monthly city tax.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12450 West Via Camille have any available units?
12450 West Via Camille doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in El Mirage, AZ.
How much is rent in El Mirage, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly El Mirage Rent Report.
What amenities does 12450 West Via Camille have?
Some of 12450 West Via Camille's amenities include pet friendly, parking, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12450 West Via Camille currently offering any rent specials?
12450 West Via Camille is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12450 West Via Camille pet-friendly?
Yes, 12450 West Via Camille is pet friendly.
Does 12450 West Via Camille offer parking?
Yes, 12450 West Via Camille offers parking.
Does 12450 West Via Camille have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12450 West Via Camille does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12450 West Via Camille have a pool?
No, 12450 West Via Camille does not have a pool.
Does 12450 West Via Camille have accessible units?
No, 12450 West Via Camille does not have accessible units.
Does 12450 West Via Camille have units with dishwashers?
No, 12450 West Via Camille does not have units with dishwashers.

