12450 West Via Camille

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Available soon and now accepting applications! Newly painted, 4 bedrooms (1 downstairs, 3 upstairs) along with a HUGE LOFT. Master suite has extended area & large walk-in closet, double sinks & large garden tub in master bath with vinyl plank flooring! Tile in kitchen (all new stainless steel appliances) and plank flooring in the family room. Laundry is conveniently located upstairs off the loft area. Spacious back yard with fenced area for the low profile RV parking! If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com! Leases signed in this state are subject to a 3% monthly city tax.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.