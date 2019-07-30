All apartments in El Mirage
12428 N 121ST Avenue

12428 North 121st Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

12428 North 121st Avenue, El Mirage, AZ 85335
Sundial

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
extra storage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
microwave
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful 4 Bedroom 2 Bath Home in El Mirage! This two-story level home is available for immediate move-in! Home features tile and carpet flooring throughout all living areas, separate family room area, all white appliances, and a pantry for extra storage! Additional highlights include 3/4 master bedroom split with master bathroom, walk-in shower, double sink vanity, master walk-in closet and so much more! Additional highlights include 2 car garage, inside laundry with hookups, and near plenty of shopping centers, restaurants, parks, and the 60 Freeway! Don't miss out on this great location it will go fast! *Prior to applying please verify pet policy*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12428 N 121ST Avenue have any available units?
12428 N 121ST Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in El Mirage, AZ.
How much is rent in El Mirage, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly El Mirage Rent Report.
What amenities does 12428 N 121ST Avenue have?
Some of 12428 N 121ST Avenue's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12428 N 121ST Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
12428 N 121ST Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12428 N 121ST Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 12428 N 121ST Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 12428 N 121ST Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 12428 N 121ST Avenue offers parking.
Does 12428 N 121ST Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12428 N 121ST Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12428 N 121ST Avenue have a pool?
No, 12428 N 121ST Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 12428 N 121ST Avenue have accessible units?
No, 12428 N 121ST Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 12428 N 121ST Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12428 N 121ST Avenue has units with dishwashers.
