12428 N 121ST Avenue

Amenities
Beautiful 4 Bedroom 2 Bath Home in El Mirage! This two-story level home is available for immediate move-in! Home features tile and carpet flooring throughout all living areas, separate family room area, all white appliances, and a pantry for extra storage! Additional highlights include 3/4 master bedroom split with master bathroom, walk-in shower, double sink vanity, master walk-in closet and so much more! Additional highlights include 2 car garage, inside laundry with hookups, and near plenty of shopping centers, restaurants, parks, and the 60 Freeway! Don't miss out on this great location it will go fast! *Prior to applying please verify pet policy*