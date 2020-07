12345 W. Scotts Dr hw

Amenities

3 BEDROOM IN BUENAVIDA. FRESH PAINT, NEW CARPET - SINGLE STORY HOME IN BUENAVIDA SUBDIVISION HAS 3 BEDROOMS, 2 FULL BATHS. FRESH PAINT AND NEW CARPET. VAULTED CEILINGS. GREAT ROOM, LARGE EAT IN KITCHEN WITH FRIDGE, STOVE, DISHWASHER INCLUDED. MASTER BEDROOM HAS FULL ENSUITE BATH. INSIDE LAUNDRY WITH WASHER/DRYER HOOKUPS. 2 CAR GARAGE. LARGE BACKYARD. TENANT PAYS ELECTRIC AND WATER/SEWER/TRASH. NO GAS. TENANT CARES FOR LANDSCAPING. NO PETS/ASSISTIVE ANIMALS ONLY. TENANT PAYS ADDITIONAL 3% CITY RENTAL TAX WITH MONTHLY RENT. READY FOR MOVE IN!



