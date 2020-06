Amenities

garage ceiling fan fireplace carpet

Enjoy this cozy 4 bedroom/2 bath home, spacious enough for the entire family. It features double sinks in the master bathroom and ceiling fans in all the rooms. Carpet in the bedrooms and tile throughout the house. The kitchen highlights an island, perfect for extra cooking space! 2 car garage and NO HOA!