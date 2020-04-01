All apartments in El Mirage
Find more places like 12301 West Aster Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
El Mirage, AZ
/
12301 West Aster Drive
Last updated April 1 2020 at 11:45 PM

12301 West Aster Drive

12301 West Aster Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
El Mirage
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Garages
See all
Apartments with Balconies
See all

Location

12301 West Aster Drive, El Mirage, AZ 85335
Buenavida

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
cats allowed
This lovely, very well cared for home is located in a no HOA community. Wood laminate flooring throughout, large living room with vaulted ceilings, kitchen has built-in microwave, pantry and a breakfast area. There is a ceiling fan in every room. Nice master bedroom with walk-in closet. The large backyard has a gorgeous patio cover. 2 car garage with washer and dryer. Tenant pays all utilities. No cats, small dogs are OK. Call for a showing today!

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,295, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $1,295, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12301 West Aster Drive have any available units?
12301 West Aster Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in El Mirage, AZ.
How much is rent in El Mirage, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly El Mirage Rent Report.
What amenities does 12301 West Aster Drive have?
Some of 12301 West Aster Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12301 West Aster Drive currently offering any rent specials?
12301 West Aster Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12301 West Aster Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 12301 West Aster Drive is pet friendly.
Does 12301 West Aster Drive offer parking?
Yes, 12301 West Aster Drive offers parking.
Does 12301 West Aster Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12301 West Aster Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12301 West Aster Drive have a pool?
No, 12301 West Aster Drive does not have a pool.
Does 12301 West Aster Drive have accessible units?
No, 12301 West Aster Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 12301 West Aster Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 12301 West Aster Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

El Mirage 3 Bedroom ApartmentsEl Mirage Apartments with Balconies
El Mirage Apartments with GaragesEl Mirage Apartments with Parking
El Mirage Pet Friendly ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZ
Gilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZAvondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZ
Queen Creek, AZFountain Hills, AZSun City, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZLitchfield Park, AZ

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College