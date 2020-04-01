12301 West Aster Drive

Amenities

This lovely, very well cared for home is located in a no HOA community. Wood laminate flooring throughout, large living room with vaulted ceilings, kitchen has built-in microwave, pantry and a breakfast area. There is a ceiling fan in every room. Nice master bedroom with walk-in closet. The large backyard has a gorgeous patio cover. 2 car garage with washer and dryer. Tenant pays all utilities. No cats, small dogs are OK. Call for a showing today!



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,295, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $1,295, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Small dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.