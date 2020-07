Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities elevator pool hot tub

AVAILABLE FIRST WEEK IN APRIL.....This beautiful 4 bedroom / 2.5 bath home has a unique color scheme, a fenced in pool in a big back yard, and all stainless appliances in a sweet custom kitchen that is open to the family room. You just have that great " I'm home" feeling when you walk in. Downstairs is all tile & hardwood, for easy cleaning. All bedrooms are nice size and unique. The large backyard has fenced pool & spa, play area and expanded patio.