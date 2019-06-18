11915 W WINDROSE Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Nice 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home near Luke Air Force base. When entering the home you'll notice the rich, dark flooring, bright and open kitchen with lots of cabinet space which overlooks the family room that leads out to the large covered patio. The use of vaulted ceilings makes this home feel larger than its area would suggest. Large master bedroom. Many conveniences nearby including West Gate City Center, Tanger Outlet Mall, specialty shops at Park West (L101 & Northern), Coyotes and Cardinal's stadiums, White Sox spring training and Peoria Sports Complex. A golf course and YMCA are off El Mirage just south of Cactus.