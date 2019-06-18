All apartments in El Mirage
11915 W WINDROSE Drive
Last updated June 18 2019 at 10:56 AM

11915 W WINDROSE Drive

11915 West Windrose Drive · No Longer Available
Location

11915 West Windrose Drive, El Mirage, AZ 85335
Sundial

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
Nice 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home near Luke Air Force base. When entering the home you'll notice the rich, dark flooring, bright and open kitchen with lots of cabinet space which overlooks the family room that leads out to the large covered patio. The use of vaulted ceilings makes this home feel larger than its area would suggest. Large master bedroom. Many conveniences nearby including West Gate City Center, Tanger Outlet Mall, specialty shops at Park West (L101 & Northern), Coyotes and Cardinal's stadiums, White Sox spring training and Peoria Sports Complex. A golf course and YMCA are off El Mirage just south of Cactus.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

