Amenities
11846 W Scotts Dr Available 05/15/19 Great 3 bedroom home in El Mirage - Located in El Mirage this home is close to freeways, schools and shopping. This bank owner rental property will not last long. Inquire today and schedule a viewing of this great well cared for home.
PER OWNER:
Automatic Decline: We will decline applicants for any of the following:
- Prior Evictions within three (3) years of application
- Average combined credit score for all Applicants is below 500
- Identity cannot be verified
- Income cannot be verified
- Open bankruptcies or bankruptcies within past 3 years
- Insufficient income - Total rent payment per month cannot be more than 46% of the applicants combined verifiable gross monthly income
- Any landlord collection in the past 3 years
- Overdue debt of $5000 or more, including balances on outstanding civil judgments (does not include student loans or medical bills/debt)
- A conviction for the illegal manufacture or distribution of a controlled substance in the past 5 years
- Registered Sex Offenders
- Misrepresentation(s) or falsifications of application
(RLNE3465758)