11846 W Scotts Dr Available 05/15/19 Great 3 bedroom home in El Mirage - Located in El Mirage this home is close to freeways, schools and shopping. This bank owner rental property will not last long. Inquire today and schedule a viewing of this great well cared for home.



Automatic Decline: We will decline applicants for any of the following:



- Prior Evictions within three (3) years of application

- Average combined credit score for all Applicants is below 500

- Identity cannot be verified

- Income cannot be verified

- Open bankruptcies or bankruptcies within past 3 years

- Insufficient income - Total rent payment per month cannot be more than 46% of the applicants combined verifiable gross monthly income

- Any landlord collection in the past 3 years

- Overdue debt of $5000 or more, including balances on outstanding civil judgments (does not include student loans or medical bills/debt)

- A conviction for the illegal manufacture or distribution of a controlled substance in the past 5 years

- Registered Sex Offenders

- Misrepresentation(s) or falsifications of application



